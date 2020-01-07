Frozen 2 Becomes Highest-Grossing Animated Film of All Time with $1.33 Billion

When it comes to animation, no other studio comes close to Disney’s domination.

The film studio’s latest outing, Frozen 2 just crossed the mark to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time with $1.33 billion worldwide.

The sequel beat out the former chart topper — the 2013 Oscar-winning original that generated $1.28 worldwide during its run. Coming in third is 2018’s The Incredible 2, also from Disney’s Pixar, with $1.24 billion worldwide.

Jon Favreau’s remake of The Lion King tops all films, including Frozen 2, with a worldwide tally of $1.65 billion in 2019 — but Disney considers it a live-action reboot, and not an animated film.

RELATED: Frozen 2 Makes History as Biggest-Opening Animated Film of All Time with $350.2 Million

That gives Disney the top three spots on the list of highest-grossing animated movies, with the Frozen films falling under its Disney Animation Studios banner.

The sequel previously broke another record after it grossed an astounding $350.2 million in its global debut to become the largest-opening animated of all time, according to Deadline. In the U.S. alone, the family musical made around $125 million over the course of three days.

Image zoom Frozen II Disney

Frozen 2 goes back to Anna and Elsa’s childhood to explore the source of the queen’s powers — and fans can expect plenty of differences this time around.

“We’re in Arendelle for 10 clock minutes, that’s what makes it different,” Kristen Bell, who voices Anna, told PEOPLE. “Whatever you think Frozen is, throw it in the trash because this movie is like an epic adventure where everything is seemingly good in Arendelle.”

She continued, “Elsa starts to hear a calling, we decide to go find what it is. We go out into an enchanted forest with things, people, places we’ve never seen before and it is uncharted so everything is a surprise.”

“Along the way, they learn some dangerous facts about history that threatens the future of their kingdom so it is really adventurous, this movie,” Bell added.

Frozen 2 is in theaters now.