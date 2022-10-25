Entertainment Movies 'Frosty the Snowman' and 'Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town' Director Jules Bass Dead at 87 Jules Bass and Arthur Rankin Jr., who died in 2014, produced Christmas stop motion classics like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jack Frost and The Little Drummer Boy By Benjamin VanHoose Benjamin VanHoose Twitter Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 25, 2022 05:33 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty; Jules Bass/Twitter Jules Bass, the director behind classic animated Christmas specials like Frosty the Snowman, has died. He was 87. The producer and director died Tuesday of age-related illness in Rye, New York, a rep confirmed to PEOPLE, adding, "He will be dearly missed by his close friends." According to Variety, Bass' daughter Jean Nicole Bass died in January at 61. Along with producing partner Arthur Rankin Jr., Bass co-directed holiday classics like The Little Drummer Boy (1968), Frosty the Snowman (1969), Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town (1970), The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974) and Jack Frost (1979). Under their Rankin/Bass company, they also produced 1964's Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Celebrities Who've Died in 2022 Rankin-Bass Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. Bass and Rankin Jr. — who died in January 2014 at 89 — also directed the crossovers and sequels Rudolph's Shiny New Year (1976), Frosty's Winter Wonderland (1976) and Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July (1979). In 1977, The Little Drummer Boy Book II earned them an Emmy nomination for outstanding children's special. Outside of holiday fare, the pair directed the 1977 animated TV movie adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit — which earned them a Peabody Award — plus 1982's The Last Unicorn, which starred Jeff Bridges, Angela Lansbury, Mia Farrow and Alan Arkin. Also an author, Bass' 2001 novel Headhunters was adapted into the 2011 Selena Gomez movie Monte Carlo, which also starred Katie Cassidy, Leighton Meester and Cory Monteith.