From the NFL to Acting: How Blue Kimble Went from Playing Professional Football to Being a TV Star

Image zoom Dean Foreman

For Blue Kimble, knowing that it was time to transition from being a pro-athlete was clear — but figuring out what to do next, not so much.

The 37-year-old, who previously played in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills, describes that he took part in other business ventures, such as corporate jobs where he “made good money,” but adds, “I wasn’t happy.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“A lot of people have a problem with this transition,” he shares with PEOPLE. “When you’re an athlete or doing something of that nature and you’ve done it for a large portion of your life, once it’s done you have to find something else to fill that void because once it’s done, it’s done.”

He adds, “You have to understand it’s a young man’s game and Father Time is undefeated. You’re gonna get older, you’re gonna get slower and there’s always going to be a new faster, younger guy ready to come take your position — literally — so you have to come to terms with that. Once it becomes reality, you have to find something to fill that void of your life.”

RELATED: Tyler Perry’s Ruthless Star Melissa L. Williams Is Giving Money to Fans in Need amid Coronavirus

Image zoom Dean Foreman

Kimble eventually found a new passion that led to a different career path after his football career was cut short due to an injury he suffered — acting.

Describing that he “stumbled” into the profession and that it was “never on my radar,” Kimble quickly took to it, appearing in small roles on television shows such as Being Mary Jane and Devious Maids, before booking bigger roles on projects like Ruthless, the Tyler Perry-created drama on BET+.

“Luckily for me, I was able to find something to fill that void from sports and being an athlete, so I’m grateful for this opportunity that has become my life and become my passion,” he shares.

“That lets you know that when God has a plan for you. There’s nothing that you can do to divert it.”

RELATED: Tyler Perry Pleas for the Black Community to Take COVID-19 Seriously After His Hairdresser Dies

And according to Kimble, acting and playing a professional sport aren’t all that different.

“A lot of the preparation is the same,” he shares about the similarities between the two. “A lot of the mental capacity is the same. A lot of the dedication, the hard work, the having to train is the same.”

He adds, “So a lot of things that were instilled in me that I learned from being an athlete and playing football carry over into acting and this industry and preparing for roles. Mental preparation, discipline, learning how to lose.”

Describing himself as a “huge advocate for being active and exercise,” Kimble does note that his workout routine differs now however.

“I train and I workout but it’s not as rigorous as being a professional athlete. Sometimes we used to do 2 or 3 workouts a day and I definitely don’t do that.”

And all in all he is happy with where he is in life now, “blessed with being given this platform.”

“I just wanna share my light, my energy, my love with the world and I’m gonna use this blessing, this gift that I’ve been given.” Kimble shares. “And I don’t take any of it for granted, I’m grateful.”