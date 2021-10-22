From The Crow to Rust, a History of Hollywood's Tragic On-Set Accidents

The news of the tragic accident on the set of the Alec Baldwin film Rust has Hollywood reeling, but it is not the first devastating accident on a film or TV production

With Hollywood reeling from news of the fatal accident on the New Mexico set of the Alec Baldwin film Rust –– in which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was seriously injured –– it is tragically not the first time the safety of cast and crew have been put in jeopardy.



Here is a brief history of filming gone wrong in Hollywood:

THE CROW (1994)

One of the most famous on-set tragedies occurred in 1994 during the filming of The Crow, in which star Brandon Lee was killed when, due to an accidental oversight by the movie's prop department, a small explosive device used to simulate gunfire went off inside a grocery bag and the actor was fatally struck in the abdomen by a projectile. A number of weeks later, an investigation into the accident found that the crew was negligent, but the District Attorney eventually declined to bring charges against the production company making the movie.

MIDNIGHT RIDER (2014)

During filming of Midnight Rider: The Gregg Allman Story on a live railroad track in 2014, camera assistant Sarah Jones was killed by an oncoming train. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the crew quickly tried to remove their gear from the tracks when they heard the train come hurtling toward them, but as it approached a piece of debris propelled Jones back into the train's path, killing her instantly. She was 27. Director Randall Miller served one year in jail after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was released on probation in 2016, Deadline reported.

RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER (2017)

The 2017 entry in the Milla Jovovich franchise was met with not one serious accident, but two. First, Jovovich's stunt double Olivia Jackson was severely injured and lost her left arm during a motorcycle stunt, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Two months later, Jackson's colleague Ricardo Cornelius was killed on the same set, when an unsecured Humvee slid off of a platform and crushed him. THR went on to investigate those and other accidents to beleaguer the Resident Evil franchise.

THE DARK KNIGHT (2008)

While Christopher Nolan's Batman sequel is heavily associated with the death of star Heath Ledger, which occurred months after filming wrapped, stuntman Conway Wickliffe was killed during production. Wickliffe, who also performed stunts in 2005's Batman Begins, was leaning out the window of a Nissan 4x4 operating a camera when the car crashed into a tree, leading to severe head trauma, according to The Guardian. The stuntman, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene at Longcross near Chertsey, Surrey, England.

XXX (2002)

Vin Diesel's elaborate action movie xXx lost one of its crewmembers –– Diesel's stunt double Harry O'Connor –– when he died filming a scene involving paragliding. After O'Connor, a former Navy SEAL, successfully completed the first take, he collided with the Palacky Bridge in Prague and broke his neck, per Newsweek. The film's director Rob Cohen later released a statement saying: "We had 500 stuntmen involved with this picture; 499 didn't get a scratch. It shows you the lengths to which we will go to bring this kind of intense experience to the viewer. Stuntmen know they are in danger. They make their living through danger. Most of the time, it's all right. Sometimes, unfortunately, it isn't."

TOP GUN (1986)

Tom Cruise's iconic 80s movie Top Gun sadly claimed the life of stunt pilot Art Scholl, whose plane (called a Pitts Special) plunged into the Pacific Ocean five miles off the coast of Encinitas, California, as reported by the LA Times. While performing an inverted spin in the plane, in order to capture upside-down aerial photography, Scholl's aircraft was unable to maintain altitude and his last words reportedly were, "I've got a problem here." The Coast Guard recovered debris from the plane, but Scholl's body was never found.

COPS (2014)

Tragedy occurred on the set of popular reality show Cops in 2014, when audio technician Bryce Dion, 38, was accidentally shot and killed by police while the crew was trying to film a robbery and shootout in Omaha, Nebraska. According to the Los Angeles Times, police officers began firing at the suspect who they thought was shooting at them, killing the suspect as well as Dion, a seven-year veteran of the show. When police later examined the suspect's weapon, they found that it was a pellet gun. Dion was also reportedly wearing a bulletproof vest at the time of his death.

TWILIGHT ZONE: THE MOVIE (1983)