Freida Pinto told Kelly Clarkson on Wednesday that she and Cory Tran secretly got married during the COVID-19 pandemic

Freida Pinto Reveals She Eloped with Fiancé Cory Tran During Lockdown: It Was 'Perfect'

Freida Pinto is a married woman!

The Slumdog Millionaire star, 37, revealed that she and her husband, photographer Cory Tran, tied the knot during quarantine.

The actress shared her exciting news on Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, telling host Kelly Clarkson she and Tran eloped at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California after the singer asked her how wedding planning was going.

"We're already married! It's a very romantic story if you must know," she said, laughing. "When we got engaged we thought we'd have this most magical wedding."

She continued, "But then COVID happened and it's still happening and we just realized we'd be planning this for the rest of our lives and never doing it. So we decided one day to go to the Honda Center in Anaheim [California]. Honestly, I have to say if any of you have planned a wedding, you probably know this, I do not want stomach ulcers from planning my own wedding."

"This was perfect," Pinto said. "It was absolutely perfect. We got married and then we got to go home and take an afternoon nap."

Freida Pinto and Cory Tran Credit: Elisabetta Villa/Getty

Pinto first shared that she and Tran were engaged in November 2019, two years after the couple was initially spotted together in 2017.

"It all makes sense now," Pinto wrote on Instagram at the time. "Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense."

She added, "You, my love, are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! 😂 All my love with all my heart ♥️."

Freida Pinto and Cory Tran expecting baby Credit: Freida Pinto/Instagram

Pinto announced she and Tran were expecting their first child earlier this summer, telling her fans that "baby Tran" was due in the fall.

The actress celebrated her impending arrival with a baby shower earlier this month. The event featured brightly colored balloons, orange-and-yellow flowers and a gold sign spelling out "Baby."

"Reminiscing about this sweet baby shower!," Pinto wrote on Instagram alongside a collection of photos taken at the celebration.