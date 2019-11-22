Freida Pinto Is Engaged! 'The World Makes Sense,' She Says as Cory Tran Pops the Question

Freida Pinto said yes!

On Thursday, the Indian actress — known for her breakout film debut in the 2008 British drama Slumdog Millionaire — shared some happy news on Instagram: she and photographer Cory Tran are engaged!

Tran, 33, popped the question in an open field near a cliff overlooking the ocean.

Photographer Sam Marquart and Britt Deyan were hiding nearby in undercover outdoor gear in order to document the moment for the bride- and groom-to-be.

“It all makes sense now,” Pinto, 35, wrote, captioning a gallery of Marquart’s pics. “Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense.”

“You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life,” she continued. “And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! 😂 All my love with all my heart ♥️.”

It appears the engagement took place on Wednesday, Tran’s birthday. “The best birthday present I could’ve asked for,” he wrote on Instagram. “Fiancé.👫”

Pinto also acknowledged Tran’s birthday in her post, ending it by writing, “Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet Fiancé!”

Pinto and Tran were first spotted together back in October 2017. They made their public debut as a pair at the U.S. Open in September 2018.

In the comments section of their post, many of their duo’s celebrity friends offered their congratulations.

“Ahhhh so happy for you guys!!!” Jenna Dewan wrote. “Beautiful.”

“This makes me so happy 💛,” wrote Olivia Munn.

“Congrats mama!!!” said Gabrielle Union.

Other love poured in from Lisa Ray, Mrunal Thakur, Michelle Monaghan, and Anaita Shroff.

Prior to Tran, Pinto was in a longterm relationship with her Slumdog Millionaire costar Dev Patel, the two going their separate ways in December 2014 after seven years together.

In 2016, she was seen spending time with professional polo player Ronnie Barcardi.

Speaking to PEOPLE in September 2017, Pinto said she had used her time between romances to focus on the most important relationship in her life: the one with herself.

“If you don’t know how to learn to love yourself you will find being single extremely hard. When you do that, I don’t think you feel lonely,” Pinto said.

“For me it came with a sense of ‘why?’ Why am I working so hard at being happy when happiness should come to me because I am naturally just taking care of myself?” she said. “I feel like you work so hard to take care of yourself … you are in a relationship and you are not truly happy but you are trying to make it work for whatever reason and you are in it for way too long. But relationships … they teach you.”