Freddie Prinze Jr. Teases Return to Horror Movies: 'I Think This Year It's Gonna Happen'

Freddie Prinze Jr. starred in 1997's horror hit I Know What You Did Last Summer

Freddie Prinze Jr. isn't afraid to get back to his horror movie roots.

The actor, 45, shared with his Twitter followers Monday that he's hoping to film another scary movie decades after he appeared in 1997's I Know What You Did Last Summer.

"I've wanted to make another horror movie ever since IKWYDLS wrapped," Prinze Jr. wrote. "Never found the right one but I think this year it's gonna happen."

When a fan asked if he was considering a reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer, Prinze Jr. replied, "Noooooo. Something new."

After another fan commented, "Oh you're doing a movie on the last 2 years of our lives? Word," Prinze joked, "Just what we need. To relive it!"

Gellar, 44, and Prinze Jr. met for the first time while filming the horror hit. The couple wed in 2002 and went on to welcome two children – daughter Charlotte, 12, and son Rocky, 9.

While playing Ray in I Know What You Did Last Summer is one of Prinze Jr.'s most famous roles, the actor explored different genres after appearing in the sequel, 1998's I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

His credits include She's All That, Head Over Heels and Scooby-Doo, plus roles in series like Freddie, Boston Legal and 24. Prinze Jr. later took a break from acting to focus on fatherhood, he explained to PEOPLE in 2020.

"I didn't miss it at all when I walked away," he said at the time. "The business had changed so much, nothing filmed in L.A. anymore, but maybe four or five projects a year."

Prinze Jr., whose dad died in 1977, explained, "I had kids and not having a dad, it was always more important to me to be a present father."

When he returned to the small screen for Peacock's Punky Brewster reboot last year, Prinze Jr. said he was "done acting" before he accepted the role of Travis, the ex-husband of Soleil Moon Frye's character.

"It was wild, I was kinda done acting. I was a full-time father and nothing got filmed in L.A. anymore so I didn't want to leave for six months a year," he told The Kelly Clarkson Show.

After meeting with Frye and the rest of the team behind the new series, he was sold, he said.