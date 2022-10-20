Freddie Prinze Jr. is getting back into his romantic comedy groove just in time for Christmas.

On Wednesday, Netflix released the trailer for its upcoming holiday film Christmas with You, which stars Prinze Jr., 46, as a music teacher and father who falls in love with his daughter's favorite pop star.

The role makes for the actor's first romantic comedy since he appeared in the 2012 television movie Happy Valley, according to Prinze Jr.'s IMDb page.

The holiday movie's trailer teases the love story that unfolds after pop singer Angelina (Aimee Garcia) starts facing pressures on her career when she pushes against releasing a Christmas-themed single, while Prinze Jr.'s single father Miguel helps his daughter post singing videos online.

After Angelina discovers Miguel's daughter singing a cover of her own song on Instagram and learns that the girl's Christmas and birthday wish is to meet her favorite pop star, the singer resolves to make that dream a reality.

When Angelina appears at the school where Miguel works and his daughter attends, she "not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career but also a shot at true love," according to an official synopsis for the film.

Freddie Prinze Jr. Makes Rom-Com Return in Trailer for Netflix's Christmas With You. Jessica Kourkounis/Netflix

A major snowstorm compels Miguel's daughter to invite Angelina and her manager to dinner at their house, where the singer learns about Miguel's own musical ability and finds inspiration in one of his compositions.

"This is just the verse — where's the hook?" Angelina asks Miguel after she sits down at his piano with his sheet music. "Well, I'm still working on it," he replies.

"I could help you with this," Angelina offers as the pair embark on songwriting and performing together through the holidays and Miguel's daughter's quinceañera.

"I really think this could be the one," Angelina tells her manager in the trailer's final moments.

"The song, or the music teacher?" her manage responds.

In January, Prinze Jr. shared on Twitter that he hoped to film another scary movie decades after he appeared in 1997's I Know What You Did Last Summer.

"I've wanted to make another horror movie ever since IKWYDLS wrapped," Prinze Jr. wrote. "Never found the right one but I think this year it's gonna happen."

When a fan asked if he was considering a reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer, Prinze Jr. replied, "Noooooo. Something new."

After another fan commented, "Oh you're doing a movie on the last 2 years of our lives? Word," Prinze Jr. joked, "Just what we need. To relive it!"

Christmas with You begins streaming on Netflix Nov. 17.