Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook Have a 'She's All That' Reunion 23 Years Later

After 23 years, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook are still all that!

The She's All That costars reunited at the premiere of Prinze's upcoming Netflix film Christmas with You, a romantic comedy that marks the 46-year-old actor's return to the genre after a decade-long hiatus.

Cook and Prinze, who play unlikely onscreen love interests in the beloved 1999 film, snapped some smiley red carpet photos together, which the actress shared on Instagram.

"What a great night, so happy for you my friend!" she wrote. "SO GOOD ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️"

The 43-year-old actress — who's starred in a few Christmas movies of her own — gave Prinze a glowing review, writing that anyone who doesn't "love" her former costar's performance should be checked for a pulse.

The Scooby-Doo actor shared Cook's affectionate post on his Instagram Story, along with another photo of the duo's reunion posted by his Christmas with You costar Aimee Garcia.

"THANK YOU @rachaelleighcook for coming out to support!!!" Garcia wrote in the post. "You and @realfreddieprinze are ICONIC!!!"

Last year, Cook starred in He's All That, Netflix's gender-swapped reimagining of the classic '90s rom-com. Instead of reprising her role as the awkward-yet-lovable Laney Boggs, she played the mother of Padgett Sawyer (Addison Rae), a modern-day version of Prinze's cool-guy character Zack Siler.

Though Prinze decided not to star in the 2021 reboot, despite Cook saying that it originally had a part for him, the actor remained supportive.

"He said, 'It's not going to work out for me, but I totally obviously support you doing whatever you want with this,' " Cook told PEOPLE in May of last year.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Christmas with You, which follows the love story of a music teacher (Prinze) and pop singer (Garcia), begins streaming on Netflix Nov. 17.