Frankie Muniz Reveals Home Flooded While He Was at Funeral — Because His Cat Turned on Faucet

Frankie Muniz was already going through a difficult time as he mourned his late uncle — and then his cat caused his house to flood.

The Malcolm in the Middle alum detailed the unlikely series of events on Twitter earlier this week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I arrived home from my uncle’s funeral to find 4 of my 5 story brownstone home under 3 feet of water. Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture,” he tweeted. “All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone.”

“I’m devastated and exhausted from a tough week with the loss of my Uncle Skip, 45 hours of travel to and from France to walk in to find this disaster. I’ve cried more yesterday and today then my whole life combined. Forgive me for venting,” Muniz continued. “I just need some support.”

RELATED: California Man Credits Cat with Saving Him from Camp Fire in Paradise

He thanked his girlfriend Paige Price for helping him during the difficult ordeal. “Thank God I have @paigey_price to help me get through this. I’d be lost without her. She’s so strong and exactly what I need,” Muniz praised.

“I know this sounds ridiculous, but I swear it’s true,” he added. “You wouldn’t believe the destruction.”

I arrived home from my uncle's funeral to find 4 of my 5 story brownstone home under 3 feet of water. Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture… All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 15, 2018

I'm devastated and exhausted from a tough week with the loss of my Uncle Skip, 45 hours of travel to and from France to walk in to find this disaster. I've cried more yesterday and today then my whole life combined. Forgive me for venting.. I just need some support. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 15, 2018

Thank God I have @paigey_price to help me get through this. I'd be lost without her. She's so strong and exactly what I need. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 15, 2018

I know this sounds ridiculous, but I swear it's true. You wouldn't believe the destruction. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 15, 2018

“Starting the process of removing every item today,” Price posted on her Instagram Story, according to a screengrab taken by Yahoo!. “Thankfully not all of our furniture is destroyed but, every single wall, floor, and ceiling has to be ripped out and replaced to reduce the risk of mold.”

RELATED VIDEO: Puparazzi: Jackson Galaxy Host Of ‘My Cat From Hell’ Tells Us How Animals Changed His Life

The actor’s luck had not improved by Saturday. “Just woke up to fire alarms and had to evacuate the hotel we are staying in because of what happened to our house,” he updated his followers. “This has been an eventful week.”

Just woke up to fire alarms and had to evacuate the hotel we are staying in because of what happened to our house. This has been an eventful week. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 17, 2018

In happier times in April, Muniz, 32, posted a snapshot of a white cat with black spots lounging on a kitchen counter and quipped, “Jeri just thinks she owns the place!!!”

Back in 2017, Muniz opened up to PEOPLE about the aftereffects of his 2009 race car accident.

“My car flipped a bunch and I crashed into a wall,” he said. “In the end, I broke my back, ankle, four ribs and my hand. My thumb was dangling by the skin.”

Since 2012, he has suffered from about 15 mini-strokes. “I’ve gone to so many neurologists who have done every single test,” he explained. “I have no answers as to why it happens. I got so tired of trying to find an answer that I don’t think I’ll search for an answer anymore. I’ve accepted it.”

RELATED: Grateful Owner Says Her Rescue Cat Detected Her Breast Cancer Early, Hopefully Saving Her Life

On Dancing with the Stars that same year, Muniz revealed he also has memory loss. “Over the past 10 years, my mom will bring up things like trips we went on or big events and they are new stories to me,” he said to PEOPLE.

“I don’t know what the cause of it is. It’s not something I looked into, I just thought it was how my brain is — so I thought it was normal. I didn’t know I should remember going to the Emmys when I was younger,” he added.