Frankie Muniz Isn't Bothered by His Intense Memory Loss: 'I Only Know What It's Like to Be Me'

Frankie Muniz is focused on living his life to the fullest and his memory loss isn’t going to stop him.

The Black String actor, 33, tells PEOPLE that while he can’t remember certain aspects of his life as a child star on Malcolm in the Middle, he’s solely focused on what lies in the future.

“I only know what it’s like to be me. Or have my brain,” says Muniz. “So, I’m only reminded of how bad my memory is when people I see, they come to me and go, ‘Oh, you remember when we did this? Remember we went on this trip to this country?’ And I have no recollection of it, but in my head, it’s not like I feel bad or sad about it.”

He continues, “I do when I think about it, but it’s just the way life is.”

“I only know what it’s like to be me and if I don’t let it bother me, I just try to live the most fulfilling, best life I can,” says Muniz. “I really try to take advantage of my time. And I’ve got a lot in my life.”

The actor, who starred in such hits as Agent Cody Banks and Big Fat Liar, says he’s grateful he’s had such a diverse career.

“I’ve been fortunate to do, like, all my dream jobs I’ve ever wanted,” he says. “Actor, race car driver, drummer. I got to do all these great things and it’s because I have drive.”

He adds, “I just want to keep moving forward so I don’t really dwell too much on the past.”

Muniz is already making plans for his future — he’s set to tie the knot with his fiancée Paige Price. Muniz proposed to Price in November 2018 while at the Lantern Fest at the Pinal Fairgrounds & Event Center in Casa Grande, Arizona.

“Paige and I, we don’t spend a minute apart. I don’t get bored of her,” says Muniz. “[The wedding is] going to happen pretty soon. Well within a year, within 2019.”