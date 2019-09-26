Frankie Muniz Says He Was 'Scared' to Audition for First Time in 20 Years for The Black String

Frankie Muniz doesn’t get nervous on movie sets, but the former child star admits to feeling out of his depth in the audition room.

The 33-year-old actor stars in the new thriller-mystery film The Black String, which follows Jonathan (Muniz), a lonely convenience store clerk who has a one night stand with a woman that leaves him seeing nightmarish visions that threaten his life.

Muniz was immediately hooked on the script and tells PEOPLE he “loved it” enough to audition for the role — one of his first auditions in 20 years.

“It’s funny, as an actor, I don’t get nervous on set,” says Muniz. “I’ve done pretty much everything. I’ve worked with huge actors, I’ve been on big movie sets, Emmy-winning TV shows — I’ve done it.”

The actor, who spent his childhood starring in Malcolm in the Middle, Agent Cody Banks and Big Fat Liar, admits he’d “forgotten” what auditioning felt like.

Image zoom Frankie Muniz in The Black String

“It is honestly the worst thing in the world,” he says. “It’s nerve-wracking because you want to do a good job. I thought I blew it. I don’t know how people do it all the time. It scared me.”

In October, Muniz revealed he suffered from intense memory loss, which has prevented him from remembering his years on Malcolm in the Middle with Bryan Cranston, family vacations and milestones.

Muniz says that while he may not remember portions of his earlier life, he doesn’t “let it bother me.”

“I only know what it’s like to be me,” he says. “Or have my brain. In my head, it’s not like I feel bad or sad about it. I do when I think about it, but it’s just the way life is.”

He continues, “I just try to live the most fulfilling, best life I can. I really try to take advantage of my time. And I’ve got a lot in my life. I’ve been fortunate to do all my dream job I’ve ever wanted: actor, race car driver, drummer. I got to do all these great things and it’s because I have drive and I just want to keep moving forward so I don’t really dwell too much on the past.”

Image zoom Frankie Muniz Image Group LA via Getty

Part of moving forward also means marrying his fiancée Paige Price, with whom he owns an olive oil shop. Muniz proposed to Price in November 2018 while at the Lantern Fest at the Pinal Fairgrounds & Event Center in Casa Grande, Arizona.

“Paige and I, we don’t spend a minute apart. I don’t get bored of her,” says Muniz.

As for their wedding date, Muniz kept mum but teased the two “will be married pretty soon.”

“It’s going to happen pretty soon. Well within a year, within 2019,” he says.

The Black String is now available everywhere on DVD and Digital HD.