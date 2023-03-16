Frankie Muniz Celebrates 20-Year Anniversary of 'Agent Cody Banks' Movie: 'No Biggie'

Frankie Muniz and Hilary Duff starred in the 2003 teen spy movie Agent Cody Banks

Published on March 16, 2023 01:01 PM
Frankie Muniz arrives at the Disney/ABC 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton, in Beverly Hills, Calif 2018 Summer TCA - Disney/ABC, Beverly Hills, USA - 07 Aug 2018
Photo: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Frankie Muniz is throwing it back to his Agent Cody Banks days.

On Thursday, Muniz, 37, shared an image of the 2003 teen spy movie's poster on Twitter as he joked that fans may know him better for his career as a racecar driver and honored the film's 20th anniversary.

"I know this may be hard to believe because you all just know me as a NASCAR driver, but a long time ago before most of my competitors were born, I used to save the world," the actor wrote.

"I did it twice. No biggie," he added, referring to the movie's 2004 sequel, Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London. "It was actually 20 years ago today that Agent Cody Banks first premiered."

Agent Cody Banks, which came during Muniz's stint as star of the Fox sitcom Malcom in the Middle, follows high school student Cody Banks as he earns a job with the CIA and is sent undercover to investigate a mysterious criminal organization while still attending classes.

AGENT CODY BANKS, Frankie Muniz, 2003
MGM/courtesy Everett Collection

The film also starred Hilary Duff as Cody's love interest Natalie, as well as Angie Harmon, Andrew Francis, Ian McShane, Darrell Hammond and Keith David as the director of the CIA.

Muniz, who also appeared in movies like Big Fat Liar (2002) and Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007) earlier in his career before taking on The Black String (2019) and TV appearances in recent years, told PEOPLE back in 2019 that acting in The Black String made for one of his first auditions in 20 years.

"It's funny, as an actor, I don't get nervous on set," Muniz said at the time. "I've done pretty much everything. I've worked with huge actors, I've been on big movie sets, Emmy-winning TV shows — I've done it."

"It is honestly the worst thing in the world," he added of the audition process. "It's nerve-racking because you want to do a good job. I thought I blew it. I don't know how people do it all the time. It scared me."

Muniz, an avid racing fan when he's not working as an actor, announced back in January that he is competing in this season's ARCA Menards Series championship, which began at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18.

