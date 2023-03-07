Frankie Grande, Michael Urie and More Enter a Haunted House in Trailer for 'Summoning Sylvia'

Travis Coles, Michael Urie and Frankie Grande get more than they bargained for at a haunted bachelor party in Summoning Sylvia.

On Tuesday, The Horror Collective shared the trailer for the upcoming LGBTQ horror-comedy exclusively with PEOPLE. The movie follows a group of friends who take soon-to-be-married Larry (Coles) to an old haunted house for his bachelor party and inadvertently summon spirits.

The trailer teases a fun weekend turned tense as Larry and his fiancé Jamie (Urie) invite Jamie's brother Harrison (Nicolas Logan) — the lone straight man among a group of gay men — to join the festivities without getting the rest of the group's approval.

After what appears to be a rocky start, the group conducts a séance in which they appear to invite the spirit of a murderous woman named Sylvia (Veanne Cox), who once lived in the home and is rumored to have killed her family and then herself.

Book of Spells LLC.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The friends wind up "welcoming more houseguests than they bargained for" as they accidentally summon Sylvia, who once "slaughtered her son and buried him beneath the house's floorboards," a synopsis reads.

Filmmakers Wesley Taylor — a Broadway veteran known for Rock of Ages and The Addams Family — and Alex Wyse make their directorial debuts with Summoning Sylvia, which they also wrote together.

The pair tells PEOPLE in a statement that the trailer for the upcoming film is "just a glimpse into the work of hundreds of artists who have dedicated themselves tirelessly over the last several years to tell this wickedly funny, gripping story."

Book of Spells LLC.

"Ultimately a celebration of queer friendship, the film explores the assumptions we make about each other, which can lead to some super silly scary spooky s---," they add. "We can't wait for audiences to summon Sylvia with us."

Aside from Coles, Grande and Urie, the film also stars Nicholas Logan (I Care a Lot), Troy Iwata (Dash & Lily), Noah Ricketts (American Gods), Sean Grandillo and Camden Garcia (Station 19).

Summoning Sylvia is in theaters March 31 and will be made available for rental on VOD and on most major streaming services starting April 7.