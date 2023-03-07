Frankie Grande, Michael Urie and More Enter a Haunted House in Trailer for 'Summoning Sylvia'

Summoning Sylvia is in theaters March 31 and hits VOD and streaming on April 7

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 7, 2023 12:42 PM

Travis Coles, Michael Urie and Frankie Grande get more than they bargained for at a haunted bachelor party in Summoning Sylvia.

On Tuesday, The Horror Collective shared the trailer for the upcoming LGBTQ horror-comedy exclusively with PEOPLE. The movie follows a group of friends who take soon-to-be-married Larry (Coles) to an old haunted house for his bachelor party and inadvertently summon spirits.

The trailer teases a fun weekend turned tense as Larry and his fiancé Jamie (Urie) invite Jamie's brother Harrison (Nicolas Logan) — the lone straight man among a group of gay men — to join the festivities without getting the rest of the group's approval.

After what appears to be a rocky start, the group conducts a séance in which they appear to invite the spirit of a murderous woman named Sylvia (Veanne Cox), who once lived in the home and is rumored to have killed her family and then herself.

frankie grande, Michael Urie
Book of Spells LLC.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The friends wind up "welcoming more houseguests than they bargained for" as they accidentally summon Sylvia, who once "slaughtered her son and buried him beneath the house's floorboards," a synopsis reads.

Filmmakers Wesley Taylor — a Broadway veteran known for Rock of Ages and The Addams Family — and Alex Wyse make their directorial debuts with Summoning Sylvia, which they also wrote together.

The pair tells PEOPLE in a statement that the trailer for the upcoming film is "just a glimpse into the work of hundreds of artists who have dedicated themselves tirelessly over the last several years to tell this wickedly funny, gripping story."

frankie grande, Michael Urie
Book of Spells LLC.

"Ultimately a celebration of queer friendship, the film explores the assumptions we make about each other, which can lead to some super silly scary spooky s---," they add. "We can't wait for audiences to summon Sylvia with us."

Aside from Coles, Grande and Urie, the film also stars Nicholas Logan (I Care a Lot), Troy Iwata (Dash & Lily), Noah Ricketts (American Gods), Sean Grandillo and Camden Garcia (Station 19).

Summoning Sylvia is in theaters March 31 and will be made available for rental on VOD and on most major streaming services starting April 7.

Related Articles
Suki Waterhouse (Karen Sirko), Will Harrison (Graham Dunne), Josh Whitehouse (Eddie Roundtree), Sebastian Chacon (Warren Rhodes), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Daisy Jones and The Six - First Look
The Cast of 'Daisy Jones & The Six': Everything to Know
Mo'Nique Teams Up with Lee Daniels in First Trailer for Horror Film The Reading
Mo'Nique Teams Up with Lee Daniels for Horror Film 'The Reading' After Squashing Feud: See Trailer
Elizabeth Banks, Karsen Liotta and Taron Egerton Ray Liotta honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, California, USA - 24 Feb 2023
Karsen Liotta Honors Dad at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony, Plus Marc Anthony, Mindy Kaling and More
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Angela Bassett accepts the Best Supporting Actress award for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' onstage during the Hollywood Critics Association's 2023 HCA Film Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 24, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Angela Bassett Does Her Thing in Beverly Hills, Plus Patrick Mahomes & The Chainsmokers and More
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors
Charlie McDowell & Lily Collins Watch Basketball in L.A., Plus Paris Hilton, Kris Jenner, Bella Thorne and More
Jason Blum attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "M3GAN"
Jason Blum Attends 'M3GAN' Premiere Dressed as Title Character: 'Get Ready, World'
Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 401 of You
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now
'21 Jump Street' Film - 2012
The Best Comedies on Netflix to Stream Now
Shadow and Bone. (L to R) Jack Wolfe as Wylan, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey in episode 205 of Shadow and Bone
The Best Original Series on Netflix to Stream Now
Riley Keough Compares Mom Lisa Marie Presley to Her ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Character: ‘She Did Her Own Thing’
The Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
The Watcher. (L to R) Jennifer Coolidge as Karen Calhoun, Naomi Watts as Nora Brannock, Bobby Cannavale as Dean Brannock in episode 101 of The Watcher.
What to Binge Over Winter Break? PEOPLE Editors Share Their Top Picks
Debbie Harry Debi Mazar
Debbie Harry & Debi Mazar Attend a Runway Show in N.Y.C., Plus Anderson .Paak, Ashton Kutcher and More
SHOTGUN WEDDING
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
Halloween movies streaming
The 31 Best Halloween Movies to Stream
Jason Bateman
Jason Bateman Hits the Green in Pebble Beach, Plus Jessica Chastain, Alison Brie and More
Nick Offerman (L) and Megan Mullally attend the premiere of the Weinstein Company's 'The Founder' at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on January 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally's Relationship Timeline