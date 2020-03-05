Frank Grillo and Actress Wendy Moniz Divorce After 19 Years of Marriage

Frank Grillo and Wendy Moniz are calling it quits after nearly two decades of marriage, PEOPLE confirms.

Moniz, 51, filed for divorce in Los Angeles after being married to Grillo for 19 years. Court documents obtained by PEOPLE list their date of separation as February 21.

Moniz is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their two minor children — Rio Joseph, 10 and Liam, 15. The two also shared Remy, 23, who is from Grillo’s previous marriage to Kathy Grillo.

The couple, who met on the set of the soap opera Guiding Light in the late 1990s, were married on October 28, 2000.

A rep for Grillo has not commented.

RELATED: Wheelman Star Frank Grillo Opens Up About Balancing His Tough-Guy Role with Being a Dad at Home

Image zoom Jesse Grant/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

According to the LA Times, the pair recently bought a four-bedroom home together in California’s Pacific Palisades in 2017.

Moniz is best known for her work on The Guardian, where she appeared from 2001 to 2004, and on Guiding Light from 1995 to 1999.

RELATED: All the Celebrity Couples Who’ve Called It Quits in 2020

She later earned acting credits on Nash Bridges and Damages.

Grillo is working on several projects set to be released in 2020 and was featured in Avengers: Endgame.