Frank Grillo Plays a Cult Leader in Creepy Trailer for 'The Resurrection of Charles Manson'

Frank Grillo is teaming up with his filmmaker son Remy Grillo for his latest movie.

On Friday, XYZ Films exclusively shared the trailer for its upcoming horror film The Resurrection of Charles Manson with PEOPLE. The movie stars Grillo, 57, as a cult leader who hatches a nasty plan to revive Manson, the cult leader whose followers infamously went on a two-day killing spree across Los Angeles at his direction in 1969.

The trailer for the film teases an aspiring actress who recruits her boyfriend to help her film an audition for a fictional Charles Manson movie and rents "an eclectic desert Airbnb as the perfect backdrop" for the audition, according to an official synopsis for the film.

After their arrival, they are confronted by home invaders, including Grillo's cult leader, whose sinister plans appear to include making a sacrifice in order to bring Manson, who died in 2017 at 83, back to life.

According to the film's synopsis, the "dark events of the audition material slowly slip into their reality" as the young couple are tossed into the cult's "sinister plot."

XYZ Films

The Resurrection of Charles Manson makes for Grillo's 26-year-old son Remy's feature film directorial debut. The filmmaker tells PEOPLE in a statement that the movie's production has been "quite the journey to get to this point."

"Having the opportunity to make this film was one of the highlights of my career thus far, and to be able to work with my Dad made it that much better," he says. "I'm truly proud of this film and I hope audiences enjoy it for the crazy little cult film that it is," he adds.

In a press release, the director noted that cult leader Manson remains a "staple of pop culture" over 50 years after the Manson family murders and that he "wanted to explore where the children of Manson's following stand in modern day" with this movie.

XYZ Films

"There is a dangerously close relevance between Manson's ideology and today's political and social atmosphere, and we believe it is time to resurrect the conversation," he said in a statement.

Aside from Grillo, the movie also stars Will Peltz (The Collection), Sarah Dumont, Jaime King (Sin City), Sydelle Noel (Black Panther), Katherine Hughes (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl), Alex Fine, Josh Plasse and Kellen McAlone.

The Resurrection of Charles Manson is out March 16.