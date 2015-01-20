Foxcatcher Subject Mark Schultz Apologizes for Slamming Director, Praises Channing Tatum

David M. Benett/Getty
Michele Corriston
January 19, 2015 07:20 PM

After slamming Foxcatcher director Bennett Miller, Olympic wrestler Mark Schultz is taking back his criticism that the film portrayed him inaccurately.

Schultz, whose brother David was shot dead by John du Pont in 1996, Tweeted a series of apologies Saturday and Sunday – and argued star Channing Tatum should have been nominated for an Oscar.

“I feel terrible about what I did to Bennett,” he Tweeted. “#Foxcatcher is a miracle. I’m sorry I said I hated it. I love it. I love my interpretation and will ignore the haters.”

He added: “I think the problem I had was the context of the movie. It’s what happened [that was] so hard. My brother’s murder. My career ruined.”

Though he initially stood by Foxcatcher, Schultz called Miller a “liar” after viewers picked up on homoerotic overtones.

“Leaving the audience with a feeling that somehow there could have been a sexual relationship between du Pont and I is a sickening and insulting lie,” he wrote on Facebook in December.

See his full apology below:

https://twitter.com/_/status/556648373416382464

https://twitter.com/_/status/556651414286782464

https://twitter.com/_/status/556655996257726464

https://twitter.com/_/status/556669508971413505

https://twitter.com/_/status/556671192686678016

https://twitter.com/_/status/556684566434680834

https://twitter.com/_/status/557049068778975232

https://twitter.com/_/status/556784779648335873

https://twitter.com/_/status/556928181534736384

https://twitter.com/_/status/556928707991207938

