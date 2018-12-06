Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell and the Cast of Four Weddings and a Funeral to Reunite for Charity

Wedding bells are ringing once more!

Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell and the rest of the cast of Four Weddings and a Funeral are reuniting for a sequel to the classic 1994 film to benefit Comic Relief‘s Red Nose Day 2019.

Screenwriter Richard Curtis, who penned the original script, confirmed the news in a video posted on Twitter telling fans he had written the script for a fifth wedding that takes place 25 years after the original film.

“Well, I’m quite excited because we are doing a 12-minute film of Four Weddings and a Funeral 25 years later,” Curtis, 62, said in a short video on Twitter.

“It’s going to have in it all the original cast: Andie MacDowell, John Hannah, Kristin Scott Thomas, Rowan Atkinson and Hugh Grant,” he continued. “And then there’s also going to be a couple of younger people because 25 years have passed and it’s a wedding.”

Do you hear wedding bells?! 🔔 Red Nose Day. Friday 15th March 2019. #RNDwedding pic.twitter.com/HZBXJKyVOm — Comic Relief (@comicrelief) December 5, 2018

The film is titled One Red Nose Day and a Wedding. As for who is getting married this time around, Curtis kept mum on the subject, simply saying, “I can’t tell you whose wedding it is because that’s the twist.”

What Curtis can share is that he has written the script for the short with the film’s original director, Mike Newell, returning to direct.

Fans can look forward to a “prize draw,” Curtis said. “If you enter, you give some money to Comic Relief and the prize for one person is to come down on the day we film, have breakfast with all the cast,” he explained. “I think it is a once in a lifetime thing.”

He added, jokingly, “Hugh Grant might not be around much longer.”

MacDowell, 60, spoke to PEOPLE at the Women of Worth Gala in New York City on Wednesday that she is “really excited” for the reunion.

“They’re doing the 5th weddings that’s gonna be a lot of fun. I’m leaving on [Dec] 8th, I’m gonna be spending 10 days in London,” she shared.

Asked whether she knew the reunion would happen, MacDowell admits, “No, no I didn’t.

“I think it’s a great idea, though. I’ve read [the script],” she added. “It’s really good and funny.”

The cast is reuniting for the annual Red Nose Day, a fundraising event created by Comic Relief to provide aid for children living in poverty around the world.

Curtis is the founder of Comic Relief, which has become a national institution in England with skits and events featuring a slew of celebrities featured every year on Red Nose Day.

Previous reunions have included One Direction and Love, Actually which saw the cast come together in a 15-minute short film that premiered during Red Nose Day’s 2017 edition.

Fans of the film can enter for the opportunity to visit the set in London on Thursday, Dec. 13 and join the cast for breakfast or be featured in the film with a walk-on part. Entry closes on Sunday, Dec. 9.

The short film premieres Friday, March 15.