Forrest Gump Turns 25: Where Is the Cast Now?

Anyone know what happened to this guy after he took home the Best Actor Oscar for his role as the slightly slow but devoted and wise Forrest?

Just kidding! Hanks continues to be one of the most successful and visible actors of his generation, racking up more Oscar nominations for Saving Private Ryan and Cast Away, and most recently voicing Woody in Toy Story 4. He also has written a book of short stories, won a prestigious Kennedy Center honor and has been married to Rita Wilson for more than 30 years.