Forrest Gump Turns 25: Where Is the Cast Now?

Forrest Gump: Tom Hanks
Anyone know what happened to this guy after he took home the Best Actor Oscar for his role as the slightly slow but devoted and wise Forrest?
Just kidding! Hanks continues to be one of the most successful and visible actors of his generation, racking up more Oscar nominations for Saving Private Ryan and Cast Away, and most recently voicing Woody in Toy Story 4. He also has written a book of short stories, won a prestigious Kennedy Center honor and has been married to Rita Wilson for more than 30 years.
Jenny Curran: Robin Wright
Robin, who played Forrest’s troubled childhood friend and eventual bride, was well-known for her role as Buttercup in The Princess Bride. She worked steadily in films before achieving huge success in the role of Claire Underwood in Netflix’s House of Cards, for which she has earned several Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe win.
She married Sean Penn in 1996, but they divorced in 2010; the two have two children, Dylan and Hopper. She was engaged to actor Ben Foster in 2014, but they subsequently split. In August 2018, she married Saint Laurent executive Clement Giraudet.
Forrest Junior: Haley Joel Osment
Cast as Forrest and Jenny’s son after the casting director saw him in a Pizza Hut commercial, Haley went on to become one of the biggest child stars of the ’90s thanks to his role in The Sixth Sense.
After a few more major film roles, Osment slowed down a bit to attend NYU, though he still works steadily after graduating in 2011. His next movie is The Devil Has a Name.
Mrs. Gump: Sally Field
Forrest’s determined mama – the source of many of the movie’s most-quoted lines – was played by the Oscar-winning actress.
Since that movie, she has been on TV (in Brothers & Sisters) and in movies (Lincoln) and remains one of the most celebrated actors working. She has three sons and has raised awareness for osteoporosis and gay rights.
Lieutenant Dan Taylor: Gary Sinise
The actor played Forrest’s long-suffering superior in the Vietnam War, and the use of CGI to portray the character after he lost his legs in combat was groundbreaking at the time.
The role inspired Sinise’s ongoing work with veterans through the Gary Sinise Foundation. He also tours with his Lt. Dan Band and continues to act, costarring alongside Hanks again in Apollo 13 and spending nearly a decade on CSI.
Bubba Blue: Mykelti Williamson
The actor had a memorable turn as Forrest’s shrimp-obsessed army buddy, in whose memory the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company is started.
Mykelti has worked in movies and TV since the film came out, including alongside Sinise on CSI: NY and most recently on the Lethal Weapon series. He married actress Sondra Spriggs in 1997 and has two daughters, Nicole and Maya.
Young Jenny Curran: Hanna Hall
Hanna was cast from an open call as the young girl who inspires Forrest to run. She has continued to work in films including The Virgin Suicides and Halloween and as an assistant director on others, but maintains a low profile online.
Young Forrest Gump: Michael Connor Humphreys
The bullied, lonely kid on the school bus who outruns his leg braces was played by Michael, who was cast at an open call in Memphis. He did not pursue acting, and in 2004, he enlisted in the U.S. Army.