Former Roommates Andrew Garfield and Jamie Dornan Share an Oscars Red Carpet Run-in: 'Beautiful Thing'

"We just had this moment there in the carpet of going like, 'Check us out, this is a cool thing,' " Dornan said

A star-studded red carpet is always made a little sweeter with an old friend — just take Jamie Dornan and Andrew Garfield. The actors and former roommates shared a quick reunion on Sunday in Los Angeles while attending the 94th Academy Awards.

Dornan stars in the seven-times nominated drama Belfast and Garfield earned a Best Actor nod for his role as Jonathan Larson in the musical tick, tick…BOOM!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a conversation with E! red carpet host Laverne Cox, Dornan explained how it felt to have a close friend to celebrate their recent success. "We just had this moment there in the carpet of going like, 'Check us out, this is a cool thing,' " he said.

"We've known each other 17 years and there were times where we weren't really working that much and it wasn't happening for us," he continued, "so to be able to share these last few months with him has been a beautiful thing."

This isn't the first time Garfield and Dornan have let fans into their bond.

Jamie Dornan, Robert Pattinson Jamie Dornan (L); Robert Pattinson | Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty; Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty

Earlier this year, Garfield, 38, and Dornan, 39, talked about their friendship, which traces back to when they were still getting into the industry alongside Charlie Cox, Eddie Redmayne and Robert Pattinson — who was the first of the bunch to seriously break out, with the Twilight films.

Dornan told Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards that Pattinson, 35, "sort of had success earlier, so we were a bit like, 'Does he really fit in with us?' "

"He was the one that got us in; he got us all the attention," Dornan added then, laughing. "He was too successful for us, I think, early on. ... We all took our time. I'm still not there, compared to those guys."

"But we had a lot of fun back in the day," Dornan said.

When it comes to Garfield, Dornan is not the only Belfast star who is a fan.

Jude Hill, 11, previously told Variety that he was "on the verge of tears" when he was introduced to the Spider-Man star at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards last month.

"I came over and you were already talking to him," Dornan told Variety in a joint interview with his castmates, following Hill and Garfield's special moment. "I thought, 'Alright, maybe he's moved on from me.' "

The 2022 Oscars are airing Sunday from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on ABC.