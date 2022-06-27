Former Hollywood Agent Accused by Ex-Wife of 'Nightmarish' Domestic Violence in New Lawsuit

Adam Venit was accused of sexual assault by Terry Crews in 2017, alleging the executive had groped him at a party the year prior

Adam Venit — the former Hollywood agent who was accused of sexual assault by actor Terry Crews back in 2017 — is being sued by his ex-wife over alleged domestic violence.

According to court documents filed Sunday and obtained by PEOPLE, his ex-wife Trina is suing him for domestic violence, sexual battery, assault, battery, false imprisonment, defamation, stalking and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The docs alleged that Adam, who filed for divorce in March 2021, called himself "untouchable" as a "terrifying reminder to his wife Trina to keep her quiet and trapped in a dangerously violent and abusive marriage."

"Over the course of their 20-plus year marriage, Adam has physically, sexually, mentally, emotionally and verbally abused and insistently stalked and monitored Trina. He inflicted countless unspeakable acts upon the woman he professed to love," the court docs say, further claiming that Adam "strangled, punched, kicked, drugged and sexually assaulted her" on "too many occasions to count."

The filing added, "And if all that wasn't nightmarish enough, and despite her repeated pleas that he stop, he has and continues to control her movements, communications, access to money, credit and other personal affairs, friends and family, surveil her electronic devices and iCloud and more."

She is demanding a jury trial and seeking compensatory damages according to proof, plus punitive damages in an amount to be determined at the time of trial.

Adam was not immediately available for comment, and it was not clear if he has retained an attorney in this case. The special purpose acquisition company 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, which has Adam listed as a member of its partnership group, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Adam Venit and wife Trina Adam Venit and Trina back in 2005 | Credit: Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

Adam was a founding partner of the major talent agency William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, and he was head of the motion picture division until 2018. His former client list included Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, Sylvester Stallone, Emma Stone, Dustin Hoffman and more. His bio on the 890 Fifth Avenue Partners website says he lives in both Beverly Hills and Hawaii and he has five adult children.

In March 2018, actor Crews' lawsuit against Adam — alleging the executive had groped him at a party in 2016 — was dismissed by the Los Angeles District Attorney due to the statute of limitations. According to legal documents at the time, Venit denied "each and every allegation" made by Crews and denied that Crews had "sustained any injury or loss" and also claimed his alleged actions and conduct had not been "sexual."

That September, Crews, Venit and WME settled the lawsuit, and Venit left WME, according to The Hollywood Reporter.