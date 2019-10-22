Former E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Child Star Henry Thomas Arrested on Suspicion of DUI in Oregon

Henry Thomas, the child star who played Elliott in the classic 1982 movie E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, was arrested on suspicion of D.U.I., PEOPLE confirms.

The former child actor, now 48, was arrested in Tualatin, Oregon on Monday night after another driver called 911 to report someone was stopped in the middle of a residential intersection, according to TMZ. He’s been booked for misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Thomas was reportedly asleep at the wheel, forcing the Tualatin Police Department to wake him up, per the outlet. While there was no sign of alcohol in his car, police took him to Washington County Jail on suspicion of D.U.I. after he exhibited other signs of drinking, TMZ reports.

It appears the actor is still in police custody.

PEOPLE has reached out to Thomas’ lawyer for comment and did not immediately hear back.

Thomas starred as Elliott in Steven Spielberg’s hit movie alongside then-child actress Drew Barrymore. The two played siblings who house E.T. while he attempts to return home.

Since then, Thomas has acted in dozens of TV shows and movies, and most recently starred in Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House as a young Hugh Crain.

Barrymore was recently asked about the possibility of a sequel to E.T., but shot down the idea on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen as director Spielberg would likely not want to get involved.

“In the early ’80s there was not always a lot of talk of sequels,” she said. “Because Steven Spielberg made Jaws and E.T. there was a lot of talk within his camp about sequels. But he never wanted to make them.”