Former Bond Girl Jane Seymour Poses with 5 of Her Kids in Rare Family Outing

Jane Seymour had five of her kids’ support at a recent charity event.

The former Bond girl and The Kominsky Method actress stepped out for her Open Hearts Foundation’s 10th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night with her children: Katherine, 38, Sean, 34, 24-year-old twins Kristopher and John, and Jenni Flynn, 39. Seymour was also celebrating her 69th birthday the night of the gala and received a bouquet of flowers during the night.

The actress stunned in a sparkling silver dress while posing with her kids and her boyfriend, David Green, a longtime friend whom she started dating in 2014 after divorcing her last husband, actor James Keach.

“Last night was incredible! A massive thank you to everyone who helped organize, contributed, and attended the @OpenHeartsFoundation Gala. 🙏🏻 Thank you to Splash The Band & @terryfator for keeping us entertained and to @christipaultv for hosting. What a way to ring in my birthday!”

Image zoom Broadimage/Shutterstock

Seymour shares twins Kristopher and John with Keach, whom the former couple named after close friends Johnny Cash and Christopher Reeve. Keach and Seymour were married from 1993 until they separated in 2013. Their divorce was finalized in 2015.

Before Keach, Seymour was married to David Flynn, with whom she welcomed Katherine and Sean.

Seymour says she’s also very close with her ex-husbands’ children from previous relationships, Jenni Flynn and Kaelen Keach. “We don’t use the word stepkids,” she told The Guardian in 2013. “We do not distinguish. I’m very proud of all my children, and I spend a lot of time with them.”

Seymour recently opened up to The Guardian about her red carpet style in her late sixties, revealing that “nowadays not every designer will dress someone my age.”

Luckily, Seymour doesn’t mind repeating outfits.

“I don’t care whether re-wearing clothes is acceptable or not — if I’m feeling the dress and the occasion, and if it fits, then I’ll wear it again,” she said.