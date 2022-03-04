Kilmer did not hold back while discussing his disdain for the Batsuit that he wore in the 1995 movie, Batman Forever.

He said in his 2021 documentary, Val, "The costume was a pain to put on. When you're in it, you can barely move and people have to help you stand up and sit down."

He added that the costume wasn't just uncomfortable, it was "isolating." The actor shared, "You also can't hear anything and after a while people stop talking to you. It was a struggle for me to get a performance past the suit, and it was frustrating until I realized that my role in the film was just to show up and stand where I was told to."

Kilmer felt like he couldn't really act in the suit, saying, "It was just so huge I think it made no difference to what I was doing." Finally he resorted to "soap opera" acting. "I tried to be like an actor on a soap opera. The way I would turn to Nicole [Kidman]. Go count how many times I put my hands on my hips. I don't know how they come up with this style of acting but they seem to go, 'Go to soap opera school.' "