Cast of Forgetting Sarah Marshall: Where Are They Now?
See what the star-studded rom-com cast has been up to since the movie's 2008 release
Kristen Bell (Sarah Marshall)
Having landed her breakout role as the title character in the long-running series Veronica Mars a few years earlier, Bell was already a familiar face by the time she appeared as the 2008 movie's titular TV star, Sarah Marshall.
Over the years, the actress has become a familiar voice as well, narrating the Gossip Girl series and the voice of Frozen's Anna.
In addition to the 97 acting credits under her belt, Bell has also executive produced a number of series, including the upcoming animated series Do, Re & Mi.
The Good Place star married fellow actor Dax Shepard in 2013, and the pair share two children.
Jason Segel (Peter Bretter)
Segel, who wrote and produced the hit rom-com — which features one of the most laugh-out-loud break-up scenes of all time — first got his start on the cult classic 1999 series Freaks and Geeks before starring on How I Met Your Mother from 2005-2014.
Since playing Peter, the struggling musician trying to move on from his ex-girlfriend (the titular Sarah Marshall) with a trip to Hawaii — only to run into her and her new rockstar beau at the hotel — Segel has starred in a number of comedies, often alongside FSM costar Paul Rudd, including I Love You, Man and This Is 40.
Segel currently stars in the new series, Dispatches from Elsewhere.
Mila Kunis (Rachel Jansen)
After the That 70's Show star lifted Peter's spirits as hotel concierge Rachel, she continued to land starring roles in comedies and dramas alike, from 2010's Black Swan to 2016's Bad Moms which she costarred in with Bell.
Kunis most recently starred as an addict in the indie film Four Good Days, and her next film Breaking News in Yuba County is currently in post-production.
The actress tied the knot with her former That 70's Show costar Ashton Kutcher in 2015, and the pair have welcomed two children together.
Russell Brand (Aldous Snow)
The British actor and comedian played the controversial, leather-clad rocker Aldous Snow, who was featured in some hilarious and memorable bedroom scenes alongside Marshall (Bell).
Brand, who was married to Katy Perry from 2010-12, went on to reprise his role in a spin-off film two years later, called Get Him to the Greek.
In addition to a number of comedy specials and a recurring role on the TV series Ballers, Brand voiced Dr. Nefario in the Despicable Me movies, which also featured FSM costar Jason Segel, Kristin Wiig and Jack McBrayer.
The actor added the title of author to his repertoire in 2017, with the release of his book about overcoming addiction, Recovery: Freedom From Our Addictions.
Jonah Hill (Matthew)
Hill — already well-known for his role in Superbad —hilariously played the waiter utterly lacking in social graces and completely obsessed with Aldous Snow's music in FSM.
Hill reunited with Brand in 2010's Get Him to the Greek, this time as an ambitious record company executive on an impossible mission to wrangle the musician.
The actor has been a constant presence in Hollywood ever since, starring in The Wolf of Wall Street, 21 Jump Street (and its sequel) and making his celebrated directorial debut with 2018's Mid90s.
Paul Rudd (Chuck)
A long-standing fixture of Hollywood, the ageless actor played a stereotypically laid-back surf instructor at the Hawaiian resort where Peter and Sarah both find themselves post-breakup.
Rudd, who has racked up a whopping 121 acting credits over his nearly 30-year career, joined the Marvel team as the titular hero in Ant-Man starting in 2015, and most recently starred in the 2019 Netflix series Living with Yourself, which earned him his first-ever Golden Globe nomination for best actor.
Rudd has been married to Julie Yaeger since 2003, and the pair have welcomed two children together.
Bill Hader (Brian Bretter)
After his turn as Peter's brother, Hader — who first rose to fame as a Saturday Night Live star — has frequently lent his voice to animated roles, from 2015's delightful Inside Out to Toy Story 4 and The Angry Birds Movie.
In 2018, Hader directed, executive produced and starred in the HBO mega-hit Barry, which earned him the Emmy Award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series two years in a row.
He currently has a film, Empress of Serenity, in post-production.
Liz Cackowski (Liz Bretter)
As Brian's wife, Cackowski's character displayed a hilarious ineptitude for video chatting — something many of us are struggling with as we transition to staying home and communicating via Zoom during the ongoing public health crisis.
In addition to her acting, Cackowski is best known as a comedy writer and producer, having written extensively for Saturday Night Live as well as 2019's comedy Wine Country.
Jason Bateman (Animal Instincts Detective)
The film's post-credits scene gave an update on Sarah's career with a teaser of her new starring project called Animal Instincts, in which Bateman played the partner of Marshall's animal psychic detective.
Bateman went on to star in the Netflix hit series Ozark, even winning the Emmy Award for outstanding directing for a drama series in 2019 and a Screen Actors Guild Award for best actor.
Kristin Wiig (Yoga Instructor)
While her cameo was brief, Wiig hilariously stole the scene as a yoga instructor who couldn't help putting Peter down while, uh, feeling Aldous up.
Years later, the SNL alum starred in the hit film Bridesmaids. Next, she will make her superhero film debut as villain Barbara Minerva/the Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984.
Jack McBrayer (Darald)
The 30 Rock star made a brief but memorable appearance as a religious honeymooner who couldn't bring himself to have sex with his wife.
McBrayer has lent his voice to a number of familiar characters, from Phineas and Ferb's Irving DuBois to Felix in Wreck-It Ralph.
Maria Thayer (Wyoma)
Before her turn as Darald's wife, Thayer had already landed a number of supporting roles in films like Accepted (alongside costar Jonah Hill) and Hitch.
In the years since Sarah Marshall's success, she has guest-starred on a number of TV series, from The Mindy Project to Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
In addition to a starring role in last year's series Those Who Can't, Thayer most recently had a part in this year's film The Ride.