Having landed her breakout role as the title character in the long-running series Veronica Mars a few years earlier, Bell was already a familiar face by the time she appeared as the 2008 movie's titular TV star, Sarah Marshall.

Over the years, the actress has become a familiar voice as well, narrating the Gossip Girl series and the voice of Frozen's Anna.

In addition to the 97 acting credits under her belt, Bell has also executive produced a number of series, including the upcoming animated series Do, Re & Mi.

The Good Place star married fellow actor Dax Shepard in 2013, and the pair share two children.