The fifth installment in The Purge franchise will be delayed from its July 10 release date amid the coronavirus pandemic

The Forever Purge Won't Be Released in July Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Fans of The Purge franchise will have to wait longer to see the latest sequel.

The Forever Purge was pushed back from theaters by Universal on Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie was originally intended for a July 10 release. A new release date has yet to be announced.

The franchise is set in a dystopian world order that celebrates an annual national holiday known as the Purge in which all crimes, including murder, are legal for a 12-hour period.

The Forever Purge is the fifth installment in the successful franchise. The first four films have grossed more than $466 million at the worldwide box office, according to THR.

This is the latest film in a slew of movies to be pushed back as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the globe, affecting everyday life and businesses from normal operations.

Among some of the biggest films to be delayed include Daniel Craig’s final turn as James Bond in No Time to Die, Marvel’s Black Widow, Disney’s Mulan and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights.

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick sequel was pushed from a June 24 release to later this year on Dec. 23.

Angelina Jolie’s first turn at a Marvel film, The Eternals, will also be delayed from Nov. 6 to Feb. 12, 2021.

In the United States, there are over 1.4 million confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Friday, according to World Meter. Of those cases, over 87,000 people have died with more than 317,000 people recovered.

There are over 4.5 million cases of the virus worldwide.