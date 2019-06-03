Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines.

Matt Damon and Christian Bale light up the screen in the first trailer for Ford v. Ferrari, a biographical film that tells the story of how Carroll Shelby (Damon) and Ken Miles (Bale) teamed up to best the Ferrari at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France.

The trailer opens with Miles, a fearless driver, asking his young son Peter as the duo sit outside on a race track, “Out there is the perfect lap. Do you see it?”

After Peter replies, “I think so,” Miles nods and responds, “Most people can’t.”

Miles and Shelby soon meet up to begin scheming about how to take down the Ferrari — with a Ford, of all vehicles.

“No. Whatever it is, Shel, no,” Miles tells Shelby initially — and the latter responds with a simple, “Trust me” as he leans casually against a cool blue sports car.

In a follow-up scene inside a diner, Miles grills his friend on the inner-workings of Shelby’s plan, ribbing him about how he would need “300 years” to build a Ford that could beat a Ferrari.

“90 days,” Shelby responds between bites, causing his companion to burst out into laughter.

The final scene sees Shelby taking Henry Ford II (Tracy Letts) for a spin in the car that would ultimately be the first American-made vehicle to take home the prize at the 24 Hours of Le Mans: the Ford GT40.

“I was born ready, Mr. Shelby. Hit it,” Ford says.

Shelby then takes him on a high-speed test run that has Ford hanging on for dear life — and eventually breaking down in tears.

Ford v. Ferrari — directed by James Mangold of Logan and Walk the Line fame and also starring Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe and Josh Lucas — opens Nov. 15 in theaters nationwide.