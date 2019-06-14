A Marvel Fan Has Watched 3-Hour Avengers: Endgame More Than 110 Times to Break a World Record

Avengers: Endgame sure has some hardcore fans.

A Florida man has watched the hit Marvel film over 100 times this summer, posting a selfie alongside each individual movie ticket stub before every viewing.

So far, Agustin Alanis has viewed the 3-hour movie 110 times — and counting — all in an effort to beat the Guinness World Record for most cinema productions attended for the same film. Anthony “Nem” Mitchell, of Charlotte, set that record after viewing Avengers: Infinity War a total of 103 times last year, according to the Miami Herald.

The 30-year-old from Riverview, Florida even posted a picture of himself with Mitchell upon tying his 103rd movie viewing.

“Round/View 103. Today I tie this legend @NemRaps with 103 views watching the same film in theaters. You sparked this to be done, so I honor you brother. #avengersendgame @Avengers @ChrisEvans @Russo_Brothers @Kevfeige @RobertDowneyJr #tigrevengador @louisde2 #Avengers” Alanis tweeted upon tying Mitchell’s record.

The Miami Herald reports Alanis already submitted his paperwork to Guinness to certify his achievement. His official Avengers: Endgame watch-count currently stands at 116 viewings as of Friday, June 14.

Alanis’ goal is to watch the film 200 times, according to Florida news outlet WTSP.

Alanis has already spent what would be over 40 workdays watching the superhero action movie, all while working as a supervisor at his family’s construction business, CNN reports.

“I go twice on weekdays; Saturday and Sunday, four to five times, (which) is the most I can because of the movie being 3 hours and 2 minutes long,” he told the network.

The film hit theaters back in April, and Alanis has dutifully watched the movie on the silver screen ever since.

“I had bought tickets to watch it five times on the opening weekend so I wouldn’t miss a thing,” he told CNN. “Then, I started going every single day, posting my rounds or views because I really love the film.

“After seeing how ‘Endgame’ was shattering records and making history, I decided to do it to.”