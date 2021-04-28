Florence + the Machine's Florence Welch to Help Turn The Great Gatsby Into a Broadway Musical

The Great Gatsby will be turned into a Broadway musical by Florence Welch and Thomas Bartlett, who previously collaborated on the Game of Thrones song "Jenny of Old Stones"

The Great Gatsby is heading to Broadway!

The classic 1925 novel from F. Scott Fitzgerald is being turned into a Broadway musical with help from Florence + the Machine frontwoman Florence Welch. The singer will be writing music and lyrics for the future production.

"This book has haunted me for a large part of my life," Welch said of Gatsby in a statement. "It contains some of my favorite lines in literature. Musicals were my first love, and I feel a deep connection to Fitzgerald's broken romanticism. It is an honor to have been offered the chance to recreate this book in song."

Welch will be working alongside Thomas Bartlett, and Oscar and Grammy nominee. The duo previously collaborated together on the song "Jenny of Old Stones" for Game of Thrones' final season.

Musical producers Amanda Ghost and Robert Fox shared their excitement over having Welch adapt The Great Gatsby for the stage.

"Florence's passion for Gatsby and exceptional musical storytelling will bring this iconic love story to life in ways we have never experienced before," they said in a statement. "Martyna and Rebecca are two of the most exciting theatre artists of their generation and, together, this extraordinary team brings a thrilling new perspective to one of the most culturally significant books of all time. It's been 100 years since The Great Gatsby was published and there could be no better time for a new musical adaptation of the greatest party America ever threw."