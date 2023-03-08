Florence Pugh and Zach Braff Support Each Other on Red Carpet for Their Film 'A Good Person' After Breakup

Florence Pugh revealed in August that she and Zach Braff had quietly broken up

Published on March 8, 2023 05:16 PM
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff arrive at the "A Good Person" UK Premiere at The Ham Yard Hotel on March 08, 2023 in London, England.
Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff are still by each other's side.

On Wednesday, Pugh, 27, and Braff, 47, appeared together at the U.K. premiere of A Good Person at the Ham Yard Hotel in London. Braff wrote and directed the film, which stars Pugh, Morgan Freeman and Molly Shannon.

The former couple smiled and posed for photos together on the red carpet, months after Pugh revealed that she and Braff quietly broke up in her cover story for Harper's BAZAAR's September 2022 issue.

Pugh and Braff have appeared to remain on friendly terms since their split; former Scrubs star Braff wished Pugh a happy birthday in January and told Vogue around the same time that he believes Pugh is "one of the greatest actors of her generation."

"She's just magnetic. You cannot take your eyes off of her," Braff said at the time. "And it's not just her beauty and it's not just her acting ability, it's that thing, that magic thing that transcends the screen, where anyone and everyone goes: I want to see whatever this person does."

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh flirting
Zach Braff and Florence Pugh. getty (2)

Pugh, for her part, told the magazine in January that the public "imagined me with someone younger and someone in blockbusters." The actress had previously described the relationship as one that "everybody has an opinion on" when she revealed she and Braff had broken up in August.

"I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it," she added of the split at the time.

A Good Person follows Daniel (Freeman) and Allison (Pugh) as they befriend one another after Allison's involvement in "an unimaginable tragedy that [takes Daniel's] daughter's life," according to a synopsis.

Daniel and Allison "discover that friendship, forgiveness and hope can flourish in unlikely places" as Daniel embarks on raising his teenage granddaughter and Allison seeks to put her life back together.

After first connecting on social media, Braff and Pugh took their relationship offline when they worked together on the short film In the Time It Takes to Get There. They were first spotted showing PDA during a trip to New York City in April 2019.

The two didn't publicly confirm their relationship until the end of that year, though that didn't stop fans from commenting on the romance. Pugh chose to face the haters head-on, posting that she was free to make her own choices when it came to her love life

A Good Person is in select theaters March 24, everywhere March 31.

