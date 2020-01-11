Florence Pugh and Boyfriend Zach Braff Have a Date Night in L.A.

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff kicked off the weekend with a romantic night out.

On Friday, the Little Women star, 24, and her boyfriend were seen driving home together from a date in West Hollywood, California.

The Scrubs alum, 44, took the wheel with Pugh in the passenger seat as the two drove off from San Vincente Bungalows — one of Los Angeles’ most private social clubs.

The couple dressed casually for the evening. Pugh wore an embroidered, white turtleneck top while Braff opted for a blue zip-up bomber jacket.

The pair were first spotted together in April. And recently, Pugh defended their age difference on Instagram.

On Dec. 28, the Midsommar actress posted an Instagram photo of herself getting food after a long flight. “First pit-stop, Matzo Ball soup,” she wrote, adding the hashtag “#curingjetlag101.”

Braff commented on the post with a princess emoji. In response to the actor’s comment, one of Pugh’s followers pointed out the couple’s 21-year age difference, writing, “you’re 44 years old.”

Pugh herself clapped back at the commenter, writing, “and yet he got it 👌🏽.“

Braff and Pugh have been spotted on numerous occasions together, including holding hands in New York City last month.

The couple was also seen separately at the New York premiere of Little Women, in which Pugh stars alongside Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet. In early November, the actors attended the Marriage Story premiere in New York, where they posed separately on the red carpet.

Prior to those two appearances, the couple was seen grocery shopping at a Hollywood-area Whole Foods in October, and holding hands in New York City in April.

Braff and Pugh worked together on the recent short film In the Time It Takes To Get There, which starred Pugh and actress Alicia Silverstone, and was developed by Braff. The short film made its debut the same month the two were spotted together for the first time.

The couple’s romance comes amid a breakout year for Pugh, with critically praised performances in Fighting with My Family, Midsommar and Little Women. The actress will next appear opposite Scarlett Johansson in next summer’s Black Widow.

Braff was last publicly linked to model Taylor Bagley. The two split in 2014 after dating for five years.