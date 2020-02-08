Florence Pugh and Boyfriend Zach Braff Step Out for Date Night at Pre-Oscars Event

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff are spending quality time together ahead of the 2020 Academy Awards.

On Friday night, the pair stepped out for the star-studded WME pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles. For the occasion, Pugh, 24, wore a mustard off-the-shoulder dress paired with black heels, while Braff, 44, opted for a blue suit.

The rising star is nominated for a Best Supporting Actress prize at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony for her role in Little Women. Last month, Pugh was spotted celebrating the honor by leaving a press day event and greeting Braff with a bottle of champagne and a hug afterward.

Braff and Pugh were first spotted together in April 2019, and have been seen out on date nights in both New York City and Los Angeles in the months since. The couple was also spotted separately at the New York premiere of Little Women, in which Pugh stars alongside Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet.

In December, Pugh slammed a fan who criticized the couple’s age difference after the Midsommar actress posted an Instagram photo of herself getting food after a long flight. Braff commented on the post with a princess emoji, leading one of Pugh’s followers pointed out the couple’s 20-year age difference, writing, “you’re 44 years old.”

Pugh clapped back at the commenter, responding, “and yet he got it 👌🏽.”

Braff and Pugh worked together on the recent short film In the Time It Takes To Get There, which starred Pugh and Alicia Silverstone and was developed by Braff. The short film made its debut the same month the two were spotted together for the first time.

He is next set to direct the British actress in the upcoming The Secret Ingredients of Rocket Cola.

After learning about her first Oscar nomination last month, Pugh celebrated by posting a shot of the “exact moment” she found out — while still topless in bed. The actress posted the Instagram photo with two avocado emojis added over her breasts.

Little Women is in theaters now.

The Oscars will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.