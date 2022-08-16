Florence Pugh Reveals She and Zach Braff Quietly Broke Up: 'Everybody Has an Opinion'

"I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it," she said

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2022 09:58 AM
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff
Florence Pugh; Zach Braff. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty / John Shearer/Getty

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff aimed to keep their breakup private.

The Don't Worry Darling actress, 26, revealed in her cover story for Harper's BAZAAR's September 2022 issue that she and Braff, 47, quietly went their separate ways, hoping to keep the split under wraps to avoid commentary from strangers online.

"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," said Pugh. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that."

"I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it," she added.

Pugh also told Harper's BAZAAR she isn't on board with attention on her personal life as a celebrity.

"Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it's paparazzi taking private moments or moments that aren't even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it's incredibly wrong," she said.

Zach Braff; Florence Pugh
Zach Braff; Florence Pugh. Rich Fury/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

She added, "I don't think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven't signed up for a reality TV show."

The Oscar nominee has previously spoken out against people bullying her on social media about her age difference with Braff, calling out comments that were "hurling abuse and being horrid."

The pair was first spotted together in April 2019. This past April, Pugh celebrated Braff's birthday, captioning a series of photos on Instagram, "Happy Birthday Zachary."

Prior to that, in January, the Scrubs alum celebrated Pugh's birthday with a social-media tribute.

"Happy birthday to this beautiful human being. I am so lucky to know you. And the world is so lucky they get to witness your incredible talent," Braff wrote on his Instagram Story alongside a photo of Pugh resting at the edge of a swimming pool.

