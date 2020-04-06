Florence Pugh Wishes 'Special Person' Zach Braff a Happy Birthday: 'Today We Shall Smile'

Image zoom Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Florence Pugh has something big to celebrate: boyfriend Zach Braff’s 45th birthday!

In honor of the actor’s big day on Monday, the Little Women star, 24, shared a sweet message alongside a photo of Braff sharing a snooze — and a cuddle — with his puppy, which he appears to be fostering through the Labelle Foundation, an animal rescue located in Los Angeles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Today we shall smile wider than the clouds are grey. April 6th and we’re celebrating hard!” she captioned the snapshot. “Happy Birthday wishes, boogies and cheers for this special person. Raise those bubbles and jiggle!”

Over on his own Instagram Story, Braff also shared a photograph of Pugh wearing a very special piece of apparel: a pair of pink socks that are covered in pictures of his face.

Image zoom Florence Pugh florence pugh/Instagram

The celebration comes as the couple have been hunkering down together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Two weeks ago, the couple were photographed stocking up on groceries, arriving at the store on the back of Braff’s motorcycle.

RELATED: Florence Pugh and Boyfriend Zach Braff Kiss as They Toast Her Oscar Nomination with Champagne

Braff and Pugh were first spotted together in April 2019, and have since been seen out on date nights in both New York City and Los Angeles.

Last year, the Midsommar actress also clapped back after a fan criticized their age difference. “You’re 44 years old,” a fan wrote on Instagram, after Braff commented on one of Pugh’s photos with a princess emoji. In response, Pugh simply replied, “and yet he got it 👌🏽.”

Braff and Pugh worked together on the recent short film In the Time It Takes To Get There, which made its debut the same month the two were spotted together for the first time. He is also set to direct the Oscar-nominated actress in the upcoming film The Secret Ingredients of Rocket Cola.