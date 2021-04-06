Florence Pugh Wishes Her Boyfriend Zach Braff a Happy 46th Birthday: 'A Special Fella'

Florence Pugh pulled out all the stops for Zach Braff's birthday.

The Oscar nominee, 25, celebrated her boyfriend's 46th birthday with a special Instagram tribute that she shared on Tuesday along with a photo of the Scrubs star cuddling with their dog Billie.

"It's this magical persons birthday. A year ago we got Billie three days before Zach's day and she's flopped on her back for tummy tickles from him like this ever since," Pugh wrote in the caption. "A special day for a special fella requires special foot wear and fluffy trackies.. Obvi."

She continued, "His need to make people laugh and smile is never ending, his constant generosity and love for others is infectious, his creativity and ability to put real and honest words onto the page inspires many and all who's around him, but above all.. his appreciation for life and excitement for LIVING is something I always take note of."

"Happy Birthday chicken, odd shoes is a good look 🌼 @zachbraff," Pugh added.

Braff also shared a photo an Instagram celebrating his birthday, posting a throwback to his days at theater camp.

"It's my birthday and I'm as happy as 12 year old me in Godspell at theater camp," he wrote in the caption.

In January, the actor and director shared a sweet message for Pugh's birthday, posting several photos of them on his feed.

"Happy Birthday to the most fun person I've ever met. I would have felt blessed to have smiled with your [sic] for one night. I can't believe I get to giggle with you everyday," the actor wrote. "What a pleasure it is to know you. What a gift to the world it was that you were born."

Pugh and Braff have been friends since August 2018 and she was cast in his short film In The Time It Takes to Get There, which was released in April 2019. Since then, the couple has been photographed several times walking their dog in Los Angeles.

In November 2020, Braff spoke about his relationship with Pugh, especially about her defending their romance on Instagram after they received criticism online over their 20-year age difference."She literally sat down, hit record on her phone and said that," Braff told Mr Porter's magazine about Pugh's lengthy Instagram video in which she reprimanded her fans for criticizing the couple's relationship.