Florence Pugh Texted Black Widow Costar and Fellow Nominee Scarlett Johansson for Oscars Advice

Florence Pugh reached out to her “big sister” Scarlett Johansson on Monday after learning they had both become newly minted Oscar nominees.

The actresses, who star together in the upcoming Marvel film Black Widow, were both nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category on Monday. Pugh, 24, was nominated for her critically-acclaimed turn as Amy March in Little Women, while Johansson, 35, was nominated for her role in Jojo Rabbit. (Johansson is also nominated in the Best Actress category this year for her role in Marriage Story.)

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight after the nominations announcement, Pugh shared her excitement about being nominated alongside her Marvel costar, who is an awards season veteran.

“This is gonna be nuts,” Pugh told the outlet. “I’ve already sent her a text being like, ‘You do realize you’re gonna just have to hold my hand and walk me through the whole experience.'”

Image zoom Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson Charley Gallay/Getty

The star also told the outlet about the “crazy” experience of being nominated for an Oscar.

“It hasn’t really sunk in, so I just keep on talking about it,” Pugh shared. “I will, at some point this afternoon, just sit and make sure that it has fully resonated. But it’s crazy.”

The Midsommar actress added that she will “never be sick of hearing” herself referred to as “Oscar-nominated,” saying, “That’s the coolest thing about being nominated. It’s there now, for the rest of my life.”

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz Team Up in New Look at Marvel’s Black Widow

After learning about her Oscar nomination on Monday, Pugh celebrated by posting a shot of the “exact moment” she found out — while still topless in bed! The actress posted the shot with two avocado emojis added over her breasts.

Image zoom Florence Pugh with Timothée Chalamet in Little Woman Wilson Webb/Columbia Pictures

On Monday, Marvel released a new 90-second clip of footage from the upcoming Black Widow movie. The film will be the first standalone Marvel movie for Johansson’s character Natasha Romanoff despite scene-stealing turns in six previous Marvel films — including last year’s epic closer Avengers: Endgame.

RELATED: Florence Pugh Predicts Reaction to Oscar Nom: ‘I’ll Probably Need to Cradle Myself for a While’

The clip began with a post-Civil War Romanoff reuniting with her fellow trained assassin and “sister” Yelena Belova (Pugh), where she admits she’s “on the run” after Belova asks her what she’s doing home.

Subsequent scenes show Belova and Romanoff speeding away on motorcycles, a S.W.A.T. team infiltrating a building, Romanoff playing sniper and each of the heroes showing off their impressive fighting skills.

“I think we’ve made something very raw and very painful and very beautiful and I think people are going to be really surprised by the outcome of a big action film having that much heart,” Pugh previously said of the upcoming film.

Black Widow hits theaters on May 1.