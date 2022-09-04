Florence Pugh Is Skipping ''Don't Worry Darling' ' Press at Venice Film Festival, Will Walk Red Carpet

A source tells PEOPLE that Florence Pugh is flying into Venice from the Dune: Part Two set and her plane arrives after the Don't Worry Darling press conference

By
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on September 4, 2022 05:59 PM
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Florence Pugh will skip Monday's press conference for Don't Worry Darling at the Venice International Film Festival, although she still plans to walk the red carpet for the premiere later that day, according to Variety.

A source close to the Dune: Part Two production tells PEOPLE that Pugh is flying into Venice from set and doesn't land until after the press conference. Another source adds that this had always been the plan, though it just came to light with the Variety report.

Her absence from the event comes amid speculation that Pugh is on bad terms with Don't Worry Darling costar and director Olivia Wilde, who has since denied any bad blood between them, telling Variety that "tabloid media is a tool to pit women against one another and to shame them."

HARRY STYLES as Jack and FLORENCE PUGH as Alice in New Line Cinema’s “DON’T WORRY DARLING,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Regarding rumors of a pay disparity between the Academy Award nominee, 26, and her co-lead Harry Styles, Wilde, 38, said: "There has been a lot out there that I largely don't pay attention to. But the absurdity of invented clickbait and subsequent reaction regarding a nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me."

"I'm a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and it's something that I have fought for myself and others, especially being a director. There is absolutely no validity to those claims," Wilde added.

Fans also speculated about a feud between the women when Pugh didn't respond to or share a post from Wilde in July, praising the film's star. Pugh ultimately did share a post about the film on Aug. 11.

Pugh and Styles, 28, star in Don't Worry Darling as Alice and Jack, a young couple living in the seemingly perfect company town of Victory, California in the 1950s. As cracks begin to surface in their idyllic community, Alice becomes obsessed with the nature of her husband's work.

Don't Worry Darling premiers Sept. 23 in theaters.

