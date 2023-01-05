Florence Pugh Shares Pics from 'Beautiful' 27th Birthday Celebration as She's Celebrated by Friends

Florence Pugh is sharing some moments from her "fabtastic" birthday celebration.

On Thursday, Pugh, now 27 after her birthday on Tuesday, wrote on Instagram that she is "astonished friends want to do anything" for her birthday after New Year's Day every year alongside a series of photos of her blowing out candles on a cake and celebrating with friends.

"Well that was beautiful. The 3rd of Jan is always so crap as no one wants to do anything but splodge and nurse their NYE hangover," the Don't Worry Darling star wrote in the post's caption.

"Every year I'm astonished friends want to do anything! I'm so unbelievably grateful to all of you who came, it's always a surprise!"

"Beautiful people, beautiful way to start the year, beautiful day," Pugh added in the post's caption. "Thank you to all of you who wished me well on my special day. I received them all and send kisses right back."

Pugh's birthday well-wishers included her ex Zach Braff, who on Wednesday shared a photo to his Instagram Story of Pugh sitting above the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles as he wished her a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday, Legend," Braff, 47, included in a caption over the image.

In response, the Don't Worry Darling actress reposted the story with the addition of a large heart emoji. It was one of the many birthday tributes from friends she shared with fans, including one from Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, who posted "Happy Birthday to this Queenie. Love u w my whole heart!"

Braff's tribute comes after Pugh revealed the couple quietly broke up in her cover story for Harper's BAZAAR's September 2022 issue.

"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," said Pugh. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that."

"I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it," she added.

In April 2022, Pugh celebrated Braff's birthday, captioning a series of photos on Instagram, "Happy Birthday Zachary."

Prior to that, Braff celebrated Pugh's 26th birthday with a social media tribute.

"Happy birthday to this beautiful human being. I am so lucky to know you. And the world is so lucky they get to witness your incredible talent," Braff wrote on his Instagram Story at the time, alongside a photo of Pugh resting at the edge of a swimming pool.