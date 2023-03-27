Florence Pugh Seen Having Dinner in Rome with Rumored New Flame Charlie Gooch

Florence Pugh is stepping out again with Charlie Gooch.

On Saturday, Pugh, 27, was spotted having dinner with Gooch and Maison Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli at Pierluigi in Rome.

The A Good Person actress and Gooch could be seen socializing with Piccioli and others outside the restaurant after dinner, photos from their outing show.

Pugh first sparked romance rumors with the London-based photographer/filmmaker in February when the pair were spotted holding hands and hugging each other while out and about in London on a Valentine's Day excursion, according to photos obtained by PageSix.

Representatives for Pugh did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Monday.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

The actress' Instagram page also shows she collaborated with Gooch during her Black Widow press tour in 2021.

Pugh previously dated Zach Braff, who directed her in their new film A Good Person. The couple dated from 2019 until 2022, when the actress revealed that she and Braff, 47, quietly broke up in an interview with Harper's BAZAAR.

"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," Pugh said in August.

"We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together," she added. "So we've done that. ... I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

Despite the breakup, Braff has only offered kind words about Pugh's performance in their new film. He recently told Entertainment Tonight that he was in part inspired to write A Good Person due to his "awe of her talent."

"I'm just in awe of her talent and I said, 'I wanna write this for Florence. What I'm writing is really gonna be challenging, and she's incredible,' " he said, adding that Pugh is "a next-level actress" and "just unbelievable."

Braff told the outlet that he "couldn't have written the part for myself," and explained that "it wasn't for your average actors."

"I wanted to write something for her and I had this image in my mind of that diner-booth scene and I thought of Florence Pugh opposite some legend that everyone's talking about," he added.

A Good Person is playing in select theaters now and releases everywhere March 31.