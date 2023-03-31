Florence Pugh Says She 'Most Definitely Abused Myself' to Play 'Midsommar' Character

"I'd obviously created such a sad person and then felt guilty that I'd created that person and then left her," Florence Pugh said

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 31, 2023 11:19 AM
Florence Pugh attends MGM's "A Good Person" New York Screening at Metrograph on March 20, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty

Florence Pugh says she went to dark places while filming her 2019 horror film Midsommar.

As Pugh, 27, appeared on the Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster podcast Tuesday, the Academy Award-nominated actress recalled the intense filming process on director Ari Aster's daylight-set nightmare, in which she plays a woman named Dani who attends a midsummer festival in rural Sweden in the aftermath of her family's tragic deaths.

"I'd never played someone that was in that much pain before, and I'd put myself in really s--- situations that maybe other actors don't need to do," Pugh told co-hosts and comedians Ed Gamble and James Acaster. "Each day, the content would be getting more weird and harder to do, I was putting things in my head that were just getting worse and more bleak."

"I think by the end, I had probably, most definitely abused my own self in order to get that performance," she added, after noting that she'd "never had this ever before with any" other character she's played.

The actress recalled feeling "immense guilt" over her character as she set out on her next project, Greta Gerwig's Little Women, days after wrapping Midsommar.

Amazon Prime Halloween
A24

"I remember looking down and feeling immense guilt, like I felt so guilty, because I felt like I'd left her in that field, in that state, and it was so weird, I'd never had that before," Pugh said during her podcast appearance.

"It's funny, I'd obviously created such a sad person and then felt guilty that I'd created that person and then left her," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Pugh recalled that her grandparents accompanied her to the Midsommar premiere.

"I remember my granddad at the end was like 'well, I wouldn't have watched it if you weren't in it,' and I was like 'no, I know that, granddad,' " she recalled of her grandfather's reaction to the horror film.

Pugh currently stars in A Good Person, which she worked on in collaboration with her ex boyfriend and writer-director Zach Braff. Braff, 47, has praised Pugh as they promote the movie, noting that she inspired him to write the movie.

"I'm just in awe of her talent and I said, 'I wanna write this for Florence. What I'm writing is really gonna be challenging, and she's incredible,' " he recently told Entertainment Tonight, adding that Pugh, 27, is "a next-level actress" and "just unbelievable."

A Good Person is playing in theaters everywhere now.

Related Articles
Rome, ITALY - Actress Florence Pugh and her boyfriend Charlie Gooch enjoy dinner with Pierpaolo Piccioli (creative director of Maison Valentino) and friends at a restaurant in Rome, Italy. Pictured: Florence Pugh - Charlie Gooch BACKGRID USA 25 MARCH 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Florence Pugh Seen Having Dinner in Rome with Rumored New Flame Charlie Gooch
Florence Pugh Cut Her Own Hair in A Good Person Scene: 'I Found It Really Liberating'. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=phRXBLwcy5I&t=111s. Credit MGM
Florence Pugh Cut Her Own Hair in 'A Good Person' Scene: 'I Found It Really Liberating'
Florence Pugh attends MGM's "A Good Person" New York Screening; Zach Braff attends MGM's "A Good Person" New York Screening
Zach Braff Says He's in 'Awe' of Ex Florence Pugh's Talent: She's a 'Next-Level Actress'
FLORENCE PUGH & ANDREW GARFIELD
Florence Pugh Says Presenting at 2023 Oscars with Future Costar Andrew Garfield Was 'an Accident'
Zach Braff Rollout 4/10
How Zach Braff Found 'Humor in Life' After Losing His Sister, Father and Best Friend
Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Baby Driver" - Arrivals
Zach Braff Addresses Criticism of 'Garden State' Almost 20 Years After Its Release
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff arrive at the "A Good Person" UK Premiere at The Ham Yard Hotel on March 08, 2023 in London, England.
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff Support Each Other on Red Carpet for Their Film 'A Good Person' After Breakup
Florence Pugh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Florence Pugh Takes a Fashion Risk in Teensy Shorts and Giant Ruffles at the Oscars 2023
Florence Pugh at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Florence Pugh Holds Hands with Charlie Gooch on Valentine's Day After Zach Braff Breakup
Florence Pugh during the arrivals for the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, CA.
Who Is Florence Pugh's Rumored Boyfriend? All About Charlie Gooch
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff
Exes Florence Pugh and Zach Braff Get Candid About Their Romance: 'We Weren't in Anyone's Faces'
Lisa Rinna and Florence Pugh attend the Harris Reed show
Florence Pugh and Lisa Rinna Discuss Their Unlikely Friendship: 'We've Been Messaging for 3 Years'
olivia wilde; shia lebouf; florence pugh
A Complete Timeline of the 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
Jenna Ortega for Elle Magazine
Jenna Ortega Opens Up About Being Single: 'The Idea of Relationships Stresses Me Out'
Florence Pugh Stars in First Trailer for ‘A Good Person’ Directed by Ex Zach Braff
Florence Pugh Stars in Emotional First Trailer for 'A Good Person' Directed by Ex Zach Braff
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff's Relationship Timeline