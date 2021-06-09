Florence Pugh Says Her Mom 'Got High with Snoop Dogg' at Madonna's Oscars Party

Florence Pugh brought her parents along when she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 2020 Oscars

Florence Pugh's mom and dad may have had more fun than anyone during the 2020 Oscars ceremony.

The Black Widow actress was Oscar-nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Little Women and brought her parents along for the ride in Los Angeles. Pugh appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week where host Jimmy Kimmel asked how her parents behaved during awards season.

And Pugh, 25, sure has some stories.

"They were pure havoc, it was like wrangling toddlers the entire week," Pugh joked. "We went to all the parties. They'd go into a party and then they'd just separate and they'd basically bet to each other how many cool people they met. They are partiers, they go out and they make memories."

Apparently her dad is a star of his own at making famous friends, counting Renée Zellweger and Noel Gallagher among them. But her mom took home the prize for best story at Madonna's post-Oscars party when she ran into legendary rapper Snoop Dogg.

"On Oscars night we went to the Madonna party and it was just absolutely amazing," Pugh said, recalling how her dad kept handing out her phone number to A-Listers so she could meet them later.

"But my mom went missing for hours and I was starting to get a bit worried about her so I was like, 'Okay, I should probably go and figure out where mom is,' " she said. "My mom suddenly comes crawling from somewhere, she's holding onto banisters and doors, and I'm like, 'Mama, are you okay?' And she was like 'Yeah, yeah,' and I was like, 'What happened?!' and she goes, 'No, no, I've been hanging out with Snoop Dogg.' "

"So, my mom got high with Snoop Dogg," Pugh said as Kimmel and the crowd laughed. "So I literally had to grab them both and leave. It was like, 'Come on kids, we're going home now. Fun is done.' "