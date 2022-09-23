Florence Pugh Reflects on Working on Set of 'Don't Worry Darling': 'I Will Always Be Grateful'

Florence Pugh is looking back with gratitude on her time filming Don't Worry Darling.

On Friday, the movie was released in theaters and Pugh, 26, marked the moment with a sentimental post that featured photos from the set.

Her behind-the-scenes snaps included a photo of someone pushing a classic car in a deserted area, cinematographer Matthew Libatique riding on set in a trolley, costar Kate Berlant striking a pose as well as a fun photo of her sticking out her tongue while rocking hair rollers.

Pugh also included a snap of herself with director and costar Olivia Wilde dancing together in character.

Her post comes amid speculation that there was much tension on set, especially between the actress and her director. Despite this, Pugh wrote about how thankful she was for those she worked alongside.

"It's here.. and ready to be seen. @dontworrydarling is in cinemas!" Pugh wrote of the film's theater debut. "We met so many talented people, visited some insane locations, worked hard in the desert dust and looked good whilst doing so."

She went on to send love to the cast's glam squad, adding, "(Thanks to @hebathormakeup and @jaimeleigh.hair and @ariannephillips)."

Pugh continued, "Thank you to all those who have bought tickets and those who have already seen it - whenever I watch massive impressive movie moments on massive screens I always remind myself that there is a boom just inches from the frame I'm watching."

Added Pugh: "Or marks on the floor just below the actors waists. It's crazy to think that each set up and scene takes a large portion of a day to execute, and on this one.. there was a lot to execute! Explosions, car chases, cocktail balancing, underwater sequences, running, drinking, more running.."

She praised the movie, writing, "This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all while during peak Covid times."

"For that I will always be grateful. To all of you who helped make this, your dedication and love was seen daily - thank you."

Pugh concluded, "With that, here are some pics I took from this time. More to come!"

Wilde, 38, also celebrated the film's premiere on Instagram, sharing a photo of her and Pugh smiling on the set. Harry Styles, 28, and screenwriter Katie Silberman also joined the snap as they all smiled and enjoyed a coffee break.

"Don't Worry Darling is officially open," she wrote in the caption. "Aaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!!"

She continued, "I'm so deeply grateful for this experience, and for the extraordinary effort of the group of artists who made it happen. We got together to tell a story for you, and we hope you have fun with it."

Wilde's psychological thriller has generated headlines from the moment it was announced in July 2019. From casting shakeups to an on-set romance, the film kept movie fans and social media spectators abuzz in the months leading up to its release.

Don't Worry Darling stars Styles and Pugh as Jack and Alice, a young couple living in the seemingly perfect company town of Victory, California, in the 1950s. As cracks begin to surface in their idyllic community, Alice becomes obsessed with the nature of her husband's work.