"It’s my life and I’m not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story," Florence Pugh said of her relationship

Florence Pugh Says People Troll Relationship with Zach Braff Because 'It's Not Who They Expected'

Florence Pugh is shedding light on why she thinks others may not approve of her relationship with Zach Braff.

The Black Widow star, 25, opened up in a new interview with The Sunday Times about dating Braff, who is 21 years her senior, sharing that she thinks her relationship "bugs people" as it's "not who they expected" her to date.

Asked if she thinks fans would rather her date someone like her Little Women costar Timothée Chalamet, the star replied, "Exactly."

"But it's my life and I'm not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story. I want to also be a person!" she said.

florence-plugh Florence Pugh and Zach Braff | Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Pugh and Braff have been linked since August 2018 and she was cast in his short film In The Time It Takes to Get There, which was released in April 2019.

In April 2020, the actress publicly addressed the criticism she had received over their age gap in a video on Instagram, slamming her followers for "bullying" her boyfriend.

"It's so weird to me to go on to someone's page and s—t on it," Pugh told the Times of receiving online hate. "That's so not my nature — to go and bully for the sake of bullying. It's such an odd thing that we've become OK with in the past ten years of social media."

"The thing is, people want Instagram to be a nicer place, they want to see nice things," she continued. "They want to be inspired and they want to be happy. I don't mind you not liking me, that's absolutely fine. In which case don't follow me."

Braff also spoke about their relationship in November 2020, praising Pugh for her courage to defend their romance.

"She literally sat down, hit record on her phone and said that," Braff told Mr. Porter's magazine about Pugh's lengthy Instagram video. "I thought, 'How could I possibly follow anything as intelligent and articulate as that?' So, I chose not to."

In April, Pugh took Braff out for a special day at the beach to celebrate his birthday.

The couple was seen frolicking on the beach as the Scrubs actor turned 46. Pugh looked relaxed in a chic orange one-piece swimsuit while Braff kept it more dressed up, wearing patterned periwinkle shorts with a brown belt.

The two were also accompanied by their dog Billie, who starred in Pugh's birthday post for her beau.