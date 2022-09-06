See Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde Applaud Each Other at 'Don't Worry Darling' Premiere

Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde clapped for each other during Monday's premiere of their movie Don't Worry Darling at the Venice International Film Festival

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on September 6, 2022 12:19 PM

Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde celebrated each other at the world premiere of their new movie Don't Worry Darling.

In a clip shared to the film's official Instagram Monday, Pugh, 26, can be seen leaning around costars Gemma Chan, Harry Styles and Chris Pine to clap in the direction of Wilde, 38, who directed the thriller.

Wilde reciprocated the sweet gesture, seemingly locking gazes with Pugh as the two women smiled and gave each other kudos.

The moment was captured Monday at the Venice International Film Festival following a screening of the upcoming movie, where the cast and crew received a 7-minute standing ovation.

Earlier, Pugh, Wilde, Styles, 28, Pine, 42, Chan, 39, posed for photos on the red carpet, alongside costars Sydney Chandler and Nick Kroll. Pugh also brought her grandmother along for the red-carpet debut.

Florence Pugh Claps for Olivia Wilde at Don't Worry Darling Premiere amid 'Falling Out' Rumor
Don't Worry Darling premiere at the Venice International Film Festival. Don't Worry Darling/Instagram

The photo op came hours after Pugh sat out the film's press conference while on a flight from the Dune: Part Two set where Wilde fielded a question about rumors of a "falling out" between herself and Pugh.

Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, director Olivia Wilde, <a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-pine/" data-inlink="true">Chris Pine</a>, Florence Pugh and Nick Kroll attend the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
From left: Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Nick Kroll. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Wilde responded, "Florence is a force, and we are so grateful that she's able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune. I know, as a director, how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I'm very grateful to her, to Denis Villeneuve for helping us. And we're really thrilled we'll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can't say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead. She's amazing in the film."

"As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself," she continued. "I don't feel the need to contribute. It's sufficiently well nourished."

In her Variety cover story last month, Wilde praised Pugh as an "extraordinary" actress and called "tabloid media" a "tool to pit women against one another and to shame them."

"She's clearly the most exciting young actress working today," Wilde said of Pugh, adding that the cast was "brought so close by the bubble of the production."

Don't Worry Darling opens in theaters Sept. 23.

