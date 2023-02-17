Florence Pugh and Lisa Rinna Discuss Their Unlikely Friendship: 'We've Been Messaging for 3 Years'

Florence Pugh and Lisa Rinna have struck up an unlikely friendship.

The Don't Worry Darling actress, 27, and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alumna, 59, revealed their bond as they attended the Harris Reed fashion show at the Tate Modern for London Fashion Week Thursday.

Speaking in a video shared on Rinna's Instagram, the pair opened up about how they have finally met after three years of messaging one another on social media. Pugh, who shared the same video on her own Instagram page, also revealed that she is a fan of the Bravo franchise.

"Have you guys met before?" the person behind the camera asked. "No!" Rinna responded, Pugh continuing "Never. But we know each other really well."

"We love each other," said Rinna." I love her so much!"

The interviewer then asked Pugh, "Do you watch the Housewives?" — a prompt the vocal reality TV lover happily answered. "Yes I do, indeed I do," Pugh said. "You know we've been messaging for the last three years."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We've literally DM'd each other for three years," added Rinna, who announced her exit from RHOBH exclusively with PEOPLE last month. "So when she came and said hi to me I was like, 'Oh! Friend!' " laughed Pugh.

Rinna captioned the post, "Repost @wwd @harris_reed tonight what a magnificent show! ✨Love finally meeting you @florencepugh ❤️." She also included the famous William Shakespeare quote, "All the World's a Stage."

The reality star sported a sparkling navy waistcoat and flared sequin metallic pants for the show, while Midsommar star Pugh rocked a velvet black corset with black and silver sequin sleeves and a matching thigh-high split skirt.

Her blonde locks had been styled into an updo with a curled quiff at the front. Rinna wore her signature short 'do up as well.

Lisa Rinna and Florence Pugh. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harris Reed

Pugh's appearance at London Fashion Week comes amid her rumored new romance with photographer and director Charlie Gooch.

On Tuesday, she was spotted in London holding hands with Gooch during a Valentine's Day walk, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The pair also laughed together and hugged during the outing

Pugh previously dated actor Zach Braff from 2019 until 2022, when she revealed that she and the 47-year-old had quietly broken up in an interview with Harper's BAZAAR. "We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," Pugh told the outlet in August 2022.

"We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together," she added. "So we've done that. ... I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

As for Rinna, she's currently celebrating the nationwide launch of Rinna Wines, which includes a Sparkling Brut ($25) and Sparkling Brut Rosé ($25), both produced in Provence. "It's a drinking wine, not a throwing wine," she told PEOPLE earlier this month. "We've done the other; we want to drink it now!"

She went on to share her gratitude for her time on RHOBH, saying the show opened her up to a whole new audience and allowed her to expand into business ventures she only once dreamed of.

"I feel very blessed," she said. "At the end of the day, I'm a businesswoman and I'm here to sell things — whether it's myself or my products. That is my job. And I'll be forever thankful to the show for the huge platform it gave me to do that."