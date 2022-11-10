Florence Pugh Jokes She's 'Bidding' on a Zoom Call with Ex Zach Braff

On Instagram, Zach Braff was promoting an eBay auction supporting wounded veterans

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

Published on November 10, 2022 11:53 PM
Zach Braff and Florence Pugh flirting
Zach Braff and Florence Pugh. Photo: getty (2)

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff are keeping things friendly.

On Thursday, Braff shared a photo on Instagram promoting an eBay auction supporting wounded veterans.

"Bid on eBay for a 30 minute Zoom with @donald_aison and me," the Scrubs alum, 47, wrote alongside a screenshot of an auction featuring him and Donald Faison. "ALL proceeds go to build specially-designed homes for severely wounded veterans via Homes For Our Troops. LINK IN BIO!!!!!!"

After he posted, Pugh, 26, commented on his post: "Im deffo bidding on this."

Minutes later, Braff responded, "@florencepugh I'm certain you could get this for free, but it is a very good cause for veterans…."

Another Instagram user also left a comment, writing, "@zachbraff 10 points gryffindor on how you're flirting with @florencepugh here. 👍" In a since-deleted comment, Braff simply responded: "😐."

zach braff instagram comments
instagram

Representatives for Pugh and Braff did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The Don't Worry Darling actress revealed in her cover story for Harper's BAZAAR's September 2022 issue that she and Braff quietly went their separate ways, hoping to keep the split under wraps to avoid commentary from others.

"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," said Pugh. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that."

"I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it," she added.

The pair was first spotted showing PDA in April 2019. This past April, Pugh celebrated Braff's birthday, captioning a series of photos on Instagram, "Happy Birthday Zachary."

Prior to that, in January, Braff celebrated Pugh's birthday with a social media tribute.

"Happy birthday to this beautiful human being. I am so lucky to know you. And the world is so lucky they get to witness your incredible talent," Braff wrote on his Instagram Story alongside a photo of Pugh resting at the edge of a swimming pool.

