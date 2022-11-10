Florence Pugh Jokes She's 'Bidding' on a Zoom Call with Ex Zach Braff

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff are keeping things friendly.

On Thursday, Braff shared a photo on Instagram promoting an eBay auction supporting wounded veterans.

"Bid on eBay for a 30 minute Zoom with @donald_aison and me," the Scrubs alum, 47, wrote alongside a screenshot of an auction featuring him and Donald Faison. "ALL proceeds go to build specially-designed homes for severely wounded veterans via Homes For Our Troops. LINK IN BIO!!!!!!"

After he posted, Pugh, 26, commented on his post: "Im deffo bidding on this."

Minutes later, Braff responded, "@florencepugh I'm certain you could get this for free, but it is a very good cause for veterans…."

Another Instagram user also left a comment, writing, "@zachbraff 10 points gryffindor on how you're flirting with @florencepugh here. 👍" In a since-deleted comment, Braff simply responded: "😐."

instagram

Representatives for Pugh and Braff did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The Don't Worry Darling actress revealed in her cover story for Harper's BAZAAR's September 2022 issue that she and Braff quietly went their separate ways, hoping to keep the split under wraps to avoid commentary from others.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," said Pugh. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that."

"I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it," she added.

The pair was first spotted showing PDA in April 2019. This past April, Pugh celebrated Braff's birthday, captioning a series of photos on Instagram, "Happy Birthday Zachary."

RELATED VIDEO: Florence Pugh Reveals She and Zach Braff Quietly Broke Up: 'Everybody Has an Opinion'

Prior to that, in January, Braff celebrated Pugh's birthday with a social media tribute.

"Happy birthday to this beautiful human being. I am so lucky to know you. And the world is so lucky they get to witness your incredible talent," Braff wrote on his Instagram Story alongside a photo of Pugh resting at the edge of a swimming pool.