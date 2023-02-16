Florence Pugh Holds Hands with Charlie Gooch on Valentine's Day After Zach Braff Breakup

Florence Pugh is hanging with a new partner.

On Tuesday, Pugh, 27, was spotted in London holding hands with Charlie Gooch during a Valentine's Day excursion, according to photos obtained by PageSix. The pair also laughed together and hugged during the outing.

Pugh previously dated Zach Braff. The couple dated from 2019 until 2022, when the actress revealed that she and Braff, 47, quietly broke up in an interview with Harper's BAZAAR.

"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," Pugh said in August.

"We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together," she added. "So we've done that. ... I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

Florence Pugh; Zach Braff. Frazer Harrison/Getty / John Shearer/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actress further opened up about dating actor and director Braff (whom she worked with on the upcoming film A Good Person) in the winter issue of Vogue.

"They imagined me with someone younger and someone in blockbusters," she said of how people perceived their relationship. "I think young relationships in Hollywood are so easily twisted because they add to the gossip sites. It's exciting to watch. And I think I was in a relationship that didn't do any of that."

Vogue also chatted with Braff for the cover story, and he praised his ex-girlfriend, saying, "I quite simply think she's one of the greatest actors of her generation. She's just magnetic. You cannot take your eyes off of her."

RELATED VIDEO: Florence Pugh Turns the Red Carpet Into a Runway in Her Dreamy Boudoir-Inspired Rodarte Dress

"And it's not just her beauty and it's not just her acting ability, it's that thing, that magic thing that transcends the screen, where anyone and everyone goes: I want to see whatever this person does," he said.

Even after their split, the two have proved they're still on friendly terms. Braff even wished Pugh a happy birthday in January, calling her a "legend" in an Instagram Story.