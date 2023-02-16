Florence Pugh Holds Hands with Charlie Gooch on Valentine's Day After Zach Braff Breakup

Florence Pugh confirmed in August that she and Zach Braff had quietly broken up

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 16, 2023 11:16 AM
Florence Pugh at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Florence Pugh is hanging with a new partner.

On Tuesday, Pugh, 27, was spotted in London holding hands with Charlie Gooch during a Valentine's Day excursion, according to photos obtained by PageSix. The pair also laughed together and hugged during the outing.

Pugh previously dated Zach Braff. The couple dated from 2019 until 2022, when the actress revealed that she and Braff, 47, quietly broke up in an interview with Harper's BAZAAR.

"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," Pugh said in August.

"We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together," she added. "So we've done that. ... I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff
Florence Pugh; Zach Braff. Frazer Harrison/Getty / John Shearer/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actress further opened up about dating actor and director Braff (whom she worked with on the upcoming film A Good Person) in the winter issue of Vogue.

"They imagined me with someone younger and someone in blockbusters," she said of how people perceived their relationship. "I think young relationships in Hollywood are so easily twisted because they add to the gossip sites. It's exciting to watch. And I think I was in a relationship that didn't do any of that."

Vogue also chatted with Braff for the cover story, and he praised his ex-girlfriend, saying, "I quite simply think she's one of the greatest actors of her generation. She's just magnetic. You cannot take your eyes off of her."

RELATED VIDEO: Florence Pugh Turns the Red Carpet Into a Runway in Her Dreamy Boudoir-Inspired Rodarte Dress

"And it's not just her beauty and it's not just her acting ability, it's that thing, that magic thing that transcends the screen, where anyone and everyone goes: I want to see whatever this person does," he said.

Even after their split, the two have proved they're still on friendly terms. Braff even wished Pugh a happy birthday in January, calling her a "legend" in an Instagram Story.

Related Articles
Alison Brie and Dave Franco arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Prime Video's "Somebody I Used To Know"
Alison Brie Streaks Through Hotel Corridor'' and Surprises Husband Dave Franco: 'I've Done 3 Laps'
Jane Fonda with father Henry Fonda circa 1979 in New York City.
Jane Fonda Recalls 'Powerful' Closure She Had with Dad Henry Before His Death: 'He Wept'
jennifer garner
Jennifer Garner Busts Out Hilarious Dance Moves While Filming Netflix Comedy 'Family Leave'
Julianne Moore arrives on September 5, 2022 for the screening of the film "Love Life" presented in the Venezia 79 competition as part of the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Julianne Moore 'Can't Believe' She's Been Working in Hollywood Nearly 40 Years: 'I've Had Good Fortune'
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend Variety's Power of Women Presented by Lifetime
Orlando Bloom Opens Up About Challenges in Katy Perry Relationship: There's 'Never a Dull Moment'
Sean Penn attends CORE Gala 2022: A Gala Dinner To Benefit CORE's Crisis Response Efforts Across The World; Robin Wright attends the Netflix "House of Cards" FYSEE Event
Robin Wright Says She's Not Back with Ex Sean Penn but 'We're Always Gonna Be a Family'
Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley Elvis Presley's 88th Birthday Celebration
Austin Butler Recalls Bonding with Lisa Marie Presley: 'There Was No Filter of How She Felt'
Raquel Welch life in pics
Raquel Welch's Life in Photos
Tyler Perry speaks during the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell
Tyler Perry Donating $750K to Help Low-Income Senior Citizens in Atlanta Avoid Displacement
Raquel Welch
Raquel Welch, 'One Million Years B.C.' Actress and Hollywood Sex Symbol, Dead at 82
Steven Spielberg, left, and Tom Cruise attend the 95th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon
Steven Spielberg Praises Tom Cruise for 'Top Gun: Maverick' : 'You Saved Hollywood's Ass'
Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone; Steven Spielberg
Why Steven Spielberg Says He's 'Very Happy' He Turned Down 'Harry Potter' Directing Job
justin long and kate bosworth
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Celebrate Valentine's Day Together: 'My Crush, All Day, Every Day'
Goldie Hawn Kurt Russell
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Share a Close Laugh on Valentine's Day in N.Y.C.
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
New 'Little Mermaid' Preview Teases Halle Bailey's Ariel Meeting Melissa McCarthy's Ursula
Andrea Riseborough attends The BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Andrea Riseborough Calls Debate Surrounding Her Oscar Nomination 'Necessary': 'I Want to Listen'