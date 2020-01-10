Florence Pugh Has a Hidden Talent — She Can Sing! Watch Her Cover 'Wonderwall' as a Teen

Little Women star Florence Pugh has a hidden talent — she can sing!

The actress is enjoying a breakout year, starring in three movies that have earned her critical acclaim and a growing fanbase. The 24-year-old newcomer even landed the cover of Vogue for its latest issue, where it’s revealed she has an old YouTube channel full of covers of mainstream songs like Oasis’ iconic hit “Wonderwall.”

After the interview was published, fans quickly headed to the video platform to find the clips and discovered her channel still exists with plenty of covers.

Pugh’s videos were uploaded in 2013 when she was still a teenager under the name “Flossie Rose” and mostly feature the young star simply playing guitar and singing into the camera. One of her most popular videos is the cover of “Wonderwall,” which she modeled after Ryan Adams’ own cover of the song.

“So amazed by Ryan Adams version of this i decided to have a go at it. Love the original and love this version-food for ears!” she wrote in the caption of the video.

According to her Vogue cover story, Pugh’s mature-sounding voice comes from a condition she has called tracheomalacia, which makes her trachea partly collapse each time she breathes. It landed her in the hospital often as a child, though she now just deals with “a very scary cough.”

Pugh’s breakout year started with Fighting with my Family, in which she plays real-life WWE wrestler Paige. The actress carried the movie, where she performed several wrestling moves alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

But the role that landed her in the spotlight came later with Ari Aster’s thriller Midsommar last summer. The film, following how a group of teenagers end up crossing paths with a disturbing cult, was a critical hit, with many praising Pugh’s memorable performance.

She wrapped up the year by starring as the youngest sister in Little Women opposite Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan and Sharp Objects standout Eliza Scanlen. Her performance recently landed her a best supporting actress nominated at the BAFTA Awards.

Little Women is now playing in theaters.