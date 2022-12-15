Florence Pugh Stars in Emotional First Trailer for 'A Good Person' Directed by Ex Zach Braff

Florence Pugh stars in an emotional new film directed by Zach Braff.

On Thursday, MGM debuted the first trailer for A Good Person, written and directed by Braff (2004's Garden State).

The film is about Daniel (Morgan Freeman) and Allison (Pugh) as they befriend one another after Allison's involvement in "an unimaginable tragedy that [takes Daniel's] daughter's life," according to an official synopsis.

Daniel and Allison "discover that friendship, forgiveness and hope can flourish in unlikely places" as Daniel embarks on raising a teenage granddaughter and Allison seeks to put her life back together.

The trailer showcases Allison and Daniel's pain after Daniel's daughter — who Allison says was to become her sister-in-law — dies in a car accident while Allison was driving. As Allison struggles in the aftermath of the tragedy, she turns to her mother (Molly Shannon) for help and by happenstance comes across Daniel at the same AA meeting.

"Here she is. First trailer to A Good Person is FINALLY HERE," the 26-year-old actress wrote alongside the trailer on Instagram.

Jeong Park / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

"This is the first time I've had the pleasure and the privilege of watching how the art is made from the very beginning to the very end," Pugh added in her caption. "I am so proud of this creation, I'm so grateful to all those who jumped on board this crazy journey with us.

Braff, 47, raved about his movie's leading lady in an interview with Collider earlier this year.

"​​Florence Pugh's performance in the movie, I know I'm biased, but it's the most miraculous thing you will ever see," he said. "I know that anything Florence does is incredible. People say she's maybe the best actress of her generation. I think she's one of the best actresses working. This performance she gives is unbelievable."

In addition to Pugh, Freeman and Shannon, the drama also stars Zoe Lister-Jones, Chinaza Uche and Celeste O'Connor.

MGM Pictures

Braff and Pugh dated for several years before Pugh confirmed their breakup in September. The Don't Worry Darling actress revealed in her cover story for Harper's BAZAAR's September 2022 issue that she and Braff quietly went their separate ways, hoping to keep the split under wraps to avoid commentary from strangers online.

"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," said Pugh at the time.

"We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together," she continued. "So we've done that."

"I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it," she added.

A Good Person premieres in select theaters March 24, then everywhere March 31.