Florence Pugh Stars in Emotional First Trailer for 'A Good Person' Directed by Ex Zach Braff

A Good Person, written and directed by Zach Braff, also stars Morgan Freeman and Molly Shannon

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 15, 2022 12:50 PM

Florence Pugh stars in an emotional new film directed by Zach Braff.

On Thursday, MGM debuted the first trailer for A Good Person, written and directed by Braff (2004's Garden State).

The film is about Daniel (Morgan Freeman) and Allison (Pugh) as they befriend one another after Allison's involvement in "an unimaginable tragedy that [takes Daniel's] daughter's life," according to an official synopsis.

Daniel and Allison "discover that friendship, forgiveness and hope can flourish in unlikely places" as Daniel embarks on raising a teenage granddaughter and Allison seeks to put her life back together.

The trailer showcases Allison and Daniel's pain after Daniel's daughter — who Allison says was to become her sister-in-law — dies in a car accident while Allison was driving. As Allison struggles in the aftermath of the tragedy, she turns to her mother (Molly Shannon) for help and by happenstance comes across Daniel at the same AA meeting.

"Here she is. First trailer to A Good Person is FINALLY HERE," the 26-year-old actress wrote alongside the trailer on Instagram.

A Good Person poster florence pugh
Jeong Park / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"This is the first time I've had the pleasure and the privilege of watching how the art is made from the very beginning to the very end," Pugh added in her caption. "I am so proud of this creation, I'm so grateful to all those who jumped on board this crazy journey with us.

Braff, 47, raved about his movie's leading lady in an interview with Collider earlier this year.

"​​Florence Pugh's performance in the movie, I know I'm biased, but it's the most miraculous thing you will ever see," he said. "I know that anything Florence does is incredible. People say she's maybe the best actress of her generation. I think she's one of the best actresses working. This performance she gives is unbelievable."

In addition to Pugh, Freeman and Shannon, the drama also stars Zoe Lister-Jones, Chinaza Uche and Celeste O'Connor.

A Good Person poster florence pugh
MGM Pictures

Braff and Pugh dated for several years before Pugh confirmed their breakup in September. The Don't Worry Darling actress revealed in her cover story for Harper's BAZAAR's September 2022 issue that she and Braff quietly went their separate ways, hoping to keep the split under wraps to avoid commentary from strangers online.

"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," said Pugh at the time.

"We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together," she continued. "So we've done that."

"I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it," she added.

A Good Person premieres in select theaters March 24, then everywhere March 31.

Related Articles
Zach Braff and Florence Pugh flirting
Florence Pugh Jokes She's 'Bidding' on a Zoom Call with Ex Zach Braff
Ghostface Takes on New York City in First Trailer for Scream 6
'Scream VI' First Trailer Takes Ghostface to New York City's Subways
Emma Thompson Love Actually
Emma Thompson Says It's 'Not Really' Fun for Her to Rewatch 'Love Actually' : 'That Was 20 Years Ago'
brendan fraser, sadie sink
See Brendan Fraser in Gut-Wrenching, Emotional New Trailer for 'The Whale'
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff
Florence Pugh Reveals She and Zach Braff Quietly Broke Up: 'Everybody Has an Opinion'
Daniel Craig (L) and Rachel Weisz attend the 7th Annual Governors Awards honoring Spike Lee, Gena Rowlands and Debbie Reynolds, in Hollywood, California, on November 14, 2015
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz's Relationship Timeline
Toni Collette and Dave Galafassi arrive at G'Day USA 2010 Los Angeles Black Tie Gala held at Hollywood & Highland on January 16, 2010 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Toni Collette's Estranged Husband? All About Dave Galafassi
Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig attends the White Noise New York Film Festival Opening Night Screening on September 30, 2022 in New York City
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's Relationship Timeline
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Michelle Yeoh attends the Illumination and Universal Pictures' "Minions: The Rise Of Gru" Los Angeles premiere on June 25, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/FilmMagic)
Michelle Yeoh Says She Wants — but Doesn't Need — an Oscar Win: 'My Arms Are Out Open'
Idina Menzel (L) and actor Taye Diggs arrive at the 43rd NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on February 17, 2012 in Los Angeles, California
Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs' Relationship Timeline
The Wonder. Florence Pugh as Lib Wright in The Wonder.
Florence Pugh Plays a Nurse Searching for Answers in Haunting Trailer for 'The Wonder'
Drew Barrymore attends the 2021 CFDA Awards at The Seagram Building on November 10, 2021 in New York City
Drew Barrymore's Dating History: From Luke Wilson to Will Kopelman
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff's Relationship Timeline
Emily Blunt Says She's 'Bored' by Scripts Specifying a 'Strong Female Lead': 'Makes Me Roll My Eyes'
Emily Blunt Is 'Bored' by Scripts Specifying a 'Strong Female Lead': 'Makes Me Roll My Eyes'
Rebel Wilson a s “Sarah” in Celyn Jones’ and Tom Stern’s THE ALMOND AND THE SEAHORSE.
Rebel Wilson Returns to Her 'Serious Actress' Roots in 'The Almond and the Seahorse' Trailer
olivia wilde; shia lebouf; florence pugh
A Complete Timeline of the 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama