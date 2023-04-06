Florence Pugh Wishes Ex Zach Braff Happy 48th Birthday: 'Thanks for Being an Awesome Director'

Florence Pugh is wishing Zach Braff a happy 48th birthday!

On Thursday, the actress posted a sweet tribute to her ex-boyfriend in honor of his big day on her Instagram Story, featuring photos of the two of them on the set of their new film A Good Person.

"Happy happy birthday to youuuu!" wrote Pugh, 27, atop one snapshot of Braff sitting in the backseat of a car, with filming equipment surrounding him. "The birthday wish has already come true I'm sure, making a f---ing awesome movie and people watching it with friends and family."

She added, "Thanks for being an awesome director and making such a special set for everyone."

Pugh also added a sound clip of "Happy Birthday" by Stevie Wonder in her final photo post and wrote, "More @zachbraff moments in honour of the big birthday!"

Braff and Pugh previously appeared together at the U.K. premiere of A Good Person at the Ham Yard Hotel in London last month. Braff wrote and directed the film, which stars Pugh, Morgan Freeman and Molly Shannon.

The former couple smiled and posed for photos together on the red carpet, months after Pugh revealed that she and Braff quietly broke up in her cover story for Harper's BAZAAR's September 2022 issue.

Braff was also photographed with the Don't Worry Darling actress's parents and grandmother later that month in New York City, where they enjoyed a meal out together.

The Oscar nominee and Braff have appeared to remain on friendly terms since their split. The Scrubs alum wished Pugh a happy birthday in January, and told Vogue around the same time that he believes Pugh is "one of the greatest actors of her generation."

"She's just magnetic. You cannot take your eyes off of her," Braff added at the time. "And it's not just her beauty and it's not just her acting ability, it's that thing, that magic thing that transcends the screen, where anyone and everyone goes: I want to see whatever this person does."

Braff and Pugh dated after connecting on social media and were first spotted showing PDA during a trip to New York City in April 2019. The two kept their relationship relatively private until their split, which the British actress revealed in a story for Harper's BAZAAR's September 2022 issue.

"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," she said at the time. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that."

"I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it," Pugh added.

A Good Person is in theaters now.